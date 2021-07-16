Obituaries: 07-15-21

Eleanora Kane

Recently, Ellie Kane reached a milestone that few have the privilege of achieving – she turned 94 years young. On July 6, the good Lord called her home.

Born of humble beginnings on a small farm in southern Ohio, she set out to accomplish what she could and be the best she could be. This valedictorian graduated at the top of her high school class of 411 and, a proud Buckeye, she went on to be one of the first women to study chemistry at The Ohio State University. Ellie prided herself on her work ethic and her honesty. She always did what was right. She was a hard worker and held a variety of jobs over the years, from proudly serving her country at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (contributing to the war effort during World War II) to turning large pages taller than a human being at the Champion Paper Mill to earn money for college. There were a few other jobs along the way, but many will know her as that kind lady who was a realtor for more than 30 years and helped them find the perfect home. She retired at the age of 80.

Ellie was a loving mother and grandmother who always put family and friends above all else. Although her beloved father, Sidney, passed away when she was just 6 years old, she treasured the time she had with him. As an adult, she was an avid bridge player and active gourmet group member. One of her favorite memories was time spent with the gourmet ladies compiling and publishing two cookbooks – Stir Crazy and Still Stir Crazy – which were picked up by Better Homes & Gardens. Her four beloved grandchildren meant the world to her, and many a time, in the later years, she could be found supporting them and lauding their accomplishments to others.

Ellie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sidney and Elizabeth VanWinkle; only brother, Kenny VanWinkle; sister, Peggy Jacobs; niece, Sue Jacobs; and grandson, Sean Kane. She is survived by her sister, Gracie Clark; four nephews; her son John and daughter-in-law Renee; daughter, Joan; and three amazing grandchildren, Eric, Megan and Logan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.