Obituaries: 07-14-22

Roberta Robin

Roberta Marie Robin, age 63, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, July 5.

Born in Toledo on September 7, 1958 to Robert and Paula (Rawlins) Pluciniak, she earned an associates degree in nursing. She enjoyed gambling and her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, Robert Kinnie; daughter, Katie (Gregory) Zieber; father, Robert Pluciniak; grandchildren; Mackenzie, Logan, Ethan and Olivia; brother, Tim (Diane) Pluciniak; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Paula.

Family and friends were received on July 10 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where there were prayers on July 11, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Jacqueline Pfleghaar

Jacqueline Pfleghaar, age 98, of Maumee, went to be with her Lord peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 31, 1923 in Port Clinton, Ohio to Kent and Iva (Radloff) Wedekind, she was a 1941 graduate of Port Clinton High School and a 1944 graduate of Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse in the U.S. Army serving her country during World War II and was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant in 1947. Jacqueline was introduced to her husband, Donald, by a mutual friend. After three months of courtship, they were married on November 27, 1948 at Immaculate Conception Church in Port Clinton. Don and Jackie went on to have a long and happy marriage of 67 years. That marriage resulted in a big and busy household of six children. Jacqueline enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, traveling, bridge club and spending time with her family. She regularly attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee and was a proud member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was employed at Gateway Middle School for 15 years, retiring in 1983.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, the love of her life. Surviving are her children, Christopher (Lynn) Pfleghaar, Stephanie (Roger) Forney, Timothy (Christine) Pfleghaar, Nancy (Scott Stimpert) Snyder and Matthew (Corina) Pfleghaar; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Teresa Lynn and infant daughter, Mary Vivian.

Family and friends were received on July 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Dayton Honor Flight at age 92 was a trip of a lifetime with her two daughters. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Honor Flight, www.honorflight.org. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.