Obituaries: 07-11-24

Edmund Braker

Edmund James Braker, age 96, affectionately known as Ed, passed away on Thursday, July 4, at the Lakes of Monclova.

Born on December 30, 1927 to William Henry and Stella (Kolasinski) Braker, he attended St. Peter and Paul Elementary School, Jones Junior High and was a proud graduate of Macomber Vocational High School, class of 1945. While at Macomber, he apprenticed as a tool and die maker at Haughton Elevator. He was called up to the U.S. Army during World War II and served for two years. Upon discharge, he returned to Toledo and worked at Haughton. He was eventually promoted to the engineering department, where he worked as a process engineer. He retired after 46 years as foreman of the machine shop. While at Haughton, he was vice president of the Credit Union and was involved in many activities.

Ed married the love of his life, Rita Gratz, on March 8, 1952. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Maumee, the Maumee Elks and the American Legion. He was an avid golfer into his 90s and considered himself to be a top-notch euchre player. He taught all of his children and grandchildren how to play and was always ready for a game or two.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (John) Walters and Mary (Brian) Duncan; grandchildren, Megan Walters, Melissa (Gabriel) Bird, Elizabeth (Brian) Denham, Allison (Dan) Zeug and Maggie (Josh Richardson) Kirchner. He was predeceased by his wife, Rita; son, Tom; brothers, Ervin, Richard and Bill; sister, Dorothy Heinl; and great-grandson, Henry Denham.

Family and friends were received on July 9 at Coyle Funeral Home in Toledo, where funeral services began on July 10, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church in Maumee and interment in Toledo Memorial Park.

Ed was incredibly thankful to God for his wonderful life. The family extends special thanks to the staff at the Lakes of Monclova, especially Kaylie, and the caregivers at Hospice 360 for providing him with the best of care. We are forever grateful for you. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Toledo Animal Rescue or to St. Joseph Church in Maumee. Condolences may be shared at www.coylefuneralhome.com.