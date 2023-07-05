Obituaries: 07-06-23

Mark Kelly

Mark P. Kelly, 55, passed away on Tuesday, June 27.

Born in Toledo to Alexander and Suzanne (Kruzel) Kelly, Mark graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1986 and Siena Heights College. An expert carpenter who built his own home, Mark was currently a building inspector for the city of Oregon. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Mark is survived by his sons, Corvion and Cory, to whom he was especially devoted. Other survivors include his father Alexander, sister Michelle and ex-wife Andrea Kelly. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister Maureen (Greg) Rufty.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, July 9, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in Mark’s memory.

Carl Turner

Carl Eugene Turner, beloved husband, dedicated father and respected community member, passed away at his home in Waterville on July 2, at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on December 13, 1935, in Sizemore, Ky., he was the son of Frank Turner and Birdie Mosley Turner. Carl’s grandfather, Tom Mosley, took over the fatherly role in his life when Frank passed away during his infancy.

Growing up, Carl attended school in McDowell, Ky., until the ninth grade, when he made the decision to drop out to support his mother and family members financially. He began working at Interstate Truck Tires as a service tender and later took charge of the service station and tire operations. Carl’s strong work ethic and determination shone through as he always worked to ensure his family’s well-being.

Later, Carl joined Miner Memorial Hospital, where his passion for helping others led him to become an invaluable asset to the medical community. In his seven years there, he dedicated himself to various departments, including the clinic, emergency room, orthopedics and surgery. Recognizing his potential, the hospital even offered him the opportunity to attend RN school. Although Carl ultimately left the hospital due to uncertainty regarding job security and financial stability, his impact on patients and colleagues remained profound.

Following his years in health care, Carl moved to Waterville, where he embarked on a remarkable 38-year career at Johns Manville. During his tenure, Carl held several positions, including trainer, winder, furnace tender and bushing tender. His hard work and expertise were recognized when he was chosen to represent the company on a business trip to Japan. Carl played an instrumental role in helping Johns Manville acquire vital technology for its equipment. His contributions made a lasting impact on the company.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Carl cherished his leisure time and found solace in simple pleasures. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, gardening and watching westerns, which provided him with needed moments of relaxation and contentment. Carl’s love for the outdoors and nature was evident in his green thumb and dedication to his hobbies.

On December 21, 1956, Carl exchanged vows with the love of his life, Ruth Friend Turner. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter and cherished memories. Carl’s devotion to his wife and family was unwavering, and his presence will forever be deeply missed by his friends and loved ones. He is predeceased by his father, Frank Turner; adoptive father, Tom Mosley; mother, Birdie Turner; siblings, Novis (Cuba) Turner, Orville (Dixie) Turner, Harry (Louarta) Turner and Juanita (Ray) Stumbo; and daughter, Anita (Jim) Myers; and survived by his wife, Ruth Turner; son, Alan (Cindy) Turner; daughter, Lana (Brian) Scott; grandchildren, Daniel (Ashley) Myers, Donald (Jennifer) Myers and Erin Scott; great-grandchildren, William Myers, Abby Myers, Amelia Myers and Elden Myers; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville. Masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the service time. Rev. Steve Long will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be given to the Masonic Lodge Waterville.

