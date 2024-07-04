Obituaries: 07-04-24

Louis Boehk

Louis Carl Boehk, age 92, died on Thursday, June 20.

Born on November 10, 1931, the son of Irvin and Beulah (Furry) Boehk, Lou found his passion early in life, in shop class at Maumee High School. He followed this passion in the development of a regional construction company, Louis C. Boehk and Associates, and progressed to the development of Expresso Car Washes. A successful businessman, he always had time for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth Ann (Wazelle); daughter, Hollis Hamilton; son, Douglas Boehk; and brothers, Craig (Linda) and Mark (Dorothy) Boehk.

Private graveside services took place on June 27 with family friend Pastor Roger Miller presiding. If desired, tributes may be made to Maumee Valley Historical Society or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee. Condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.