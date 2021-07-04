Obituaries: 07-01-21

Deb Petri

Deb Petri, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, June 23.

Born in Akron, Ohio, on January 14, 1955 to Howard and Thea (Weigel) Knepp, she was a loving mother and wife who loved her God, family and friends. Deb was always tending to her flower garden, keeping everything in place, and making sure the birds she loved to watch were kept well fed. To all Deb’s friends at St. Joseph who she had met and worked with over the years, know that she loved all of you.

Deb is survived by her husband of 45 years, Duane, who was her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life; her loving son, Vladec; sister, Chris and her husband, Scott; sister-in-law, Rosemary; adopted sister-neighbor and gardening partner in crime, Phyllis; two dogs she loved very much, Reily and Marley; and her Maumee “adopted dad,” Bob Gardner and his extended family.

Family and friends were received and a funeral Mass was celebrated on June 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church or St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences may be shared online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Harry Nicholson, M.D.

Dr. Harry E. Nicholson, age 90, a longtime area physician who loved spending time with friends and volunteering his services as a physician, died on Thursday, June 17. He was living at Elizabeth Scott Community, an assisted-living facility in Maumee, at the time of his death.

While Harry’s life travels have ended, a few stories about the journey seem worth telling one more time. Born in Columbus on January 24, 1931 to Helen and Hank Nicholson, he graduated from Columbus South High School and attended The University of Toledo on a basketball scholarship. At UT, he played all four years with his roommate and best friend, Bob Nichols. He graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Education degree and his future father-in-law, Henry Brown, M.D., persuaded him to undertake pre-med courses. With pre-med completed and while applying to med schools, Harry received his draft notice from the U.S. Army and spent the next two years at Ft. Knox in Kentucky during the Korean Conflict. While in the service, he became engaged and then married his lifelong partner, Nancy Brown.

After his discharge from the Army, while on a short vacation to see Mount Rushmore, he stopped at the University of South Dakota Medical School to talk with the dean. The medical school had just started for the year; Harry was admitted on the spot and began the next day. He completed two years at South Dakota and then transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical College, where he earned his medical degree in 1961, the year his son was born. His internship was at Toledo St. Vincent’s. Harry’s first office was on Detroit Avenue, across from Swayne Field. When St. Luke’s moved from the Old West End to Maumee, Harry moved his office next door. He was St. Luke’s Chief of Staff at the time.

In 1994, he fell ill and was diagnosed with liver failure. By 1997, he was too sick to continue working and left his practice. In 1998, he underwent a successful liver transplant at the Cleveland Clinic, for which he was eternally grateful. He served as ship’s physician on several voyages for Lindblad Expeditions during the 1980s and loved every minute. In 1983, he was awarded the Silver Beaver award by the Boy Scouts for setting up and equipping the Health Lodge at Pioneer, Ohio. In retirement, Harry helped friends build a barn with living quarters in British Columbia and enjoyed working in his yard, going out to dinner with friends and, most of all, trips to Janney’s Camp in the U.P. with “the guys.”

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, sister Elaine and brother-in-law Bill Eberts; and his beloved son, Jay. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Nancy; sister, Barbara, of Columbus; brother-in-law, Jim Nelson; several nieces and nephews; and his devoted four-legged canine companion, “Koda.”

Lastly, the family sends thanks to those who have aided Harry and Nancy to the end – regretfully, too many to name them all, but these are a few: Drs. Thos. Sodeman and Lori Gottwald for their knowledge, patience and kindness; Bonnie, Harry’s office nurse for 25 years; Steve Hoffman, Terrie and Rick Knight, Georgia Ritson and Linda Gorey; and Elizabeth Scott Community for their kindness and care for Harry during his final years.

According to Harry’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Memorial donations may be given to the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, Athletic Development Office, The University of Toledo, 2801 W. Bancroft St. MS302, Toledo, OH 43606-9987; St. Luke’s Hospital Foundation, 5901 Monclova Rd., Maumee, OH 43537-1889; or Nature’s Nursery, P.O. Box 2395, Whitehouse, OH 43528. To leave and online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Oliver

Barbara L. Oliver, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 20.

Born in Toledo on March 17, 1932 to Ralph and Thelma (Lindsey) Drake, she married William Neil Oliver on January 29, 1954, and he survives. Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree in education from The University of Toledo in 1954 and a bachelor’s degree in Christian education from Defiance College in 1982. After retiring from Park Congregational UCC Church as its Director of Christian Education, she volunteered with Read For Literacy for many years and was also a longtime member of West Adrian UCC Church.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill; brothers, Ralph (Barbara) Drake II and David (Cheryl) Drake; sons, William (Laurie) Oliver II and James (Linda) Oliver; daughter, Anne Oliver (Thomas) Niner; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and John Overberg; and great-grandson, Drake Cherry.

Friends and family were received on June 30 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., where funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, for whom the family is greatly appreciative. To leave a special message for Barbara’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.