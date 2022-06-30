Obituaries: 06-30-22

Gloria Allen

Gloria Kay Allen, age 77, was surrounded by family as she peacefully made her journey from this earth to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 25.

Born in Chillicothe, Ohio in 1945 to Lewis and Bonnie Ransdell, she was a graduate of The Ohio State University, where she studied radiology and met the love of her life, Charles Allen, Jr. They were married and moved in 1972 to Maumee, where they raised five children. Gloria was a devoted wife and loving mother and a nurturing, loving and compassionate person who always put others first.

As a woman of faith, Gloria attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee regularly and served God faithfully. She was employed at St. Luke’s Hospital in the radiology department for many years, later at the Miami Children’s Home and finally at the Maumee Branch Library. Some of her interests included painting, listening to music, reading and spending time with her nine grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Throughout her final extended illness, Gloria was cared for by the compassionate and dedicated staff at the Legacy at the Lakes of Monclova, where the wonderful employees became family to her.

Gloria was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Allen. Surviving are her daughters, JoAnn Allen, Lori (Dan) Lawrence and Katherine (Dan) Hazard; sons, Charles (Kelly Buck) Allen lll and Todd (Seema) Allen; brothers, Mike (Kay) Ransdell and Lewis (Kathy) Ransdell; sister-in-law, Mary Jo (Don) Carlos; and grandchildren, Lindsay (Alex) Wilkerson, Lydia (Quincy Duran) Lawrence, Claire Lawrence, Daniel Hazard, Anna Allen, Rebekah Hazard, Grace Allen, David Hazard and Thomas Hazard.

A private service will take place on Friday, July 1. The family suggests memorial donations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 310 Elizabeth St., Maumee, OH 43537.