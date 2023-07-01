Obituaries: 06-29-23

Wesley Lepper

Wesley E. Lepper, age 95, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, June 12.

Born in Toledo on October 13, 1927 to Horace and Pearl Lepper, he attended Waite High School until the age of 17, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Capricornus – KA57 as a Seaman First Class USNR. He served in the Pacific until his honorable discharge on July 13, 1946. Shortly after returning home from World War II, he met the love of his life, Dolores “Laurie” Mann, on a blind date hayride. They were married on April 18, 1948 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on April 18, 2023.

After his marriage to Dolores, Wesley worked for Zedlitz Meat Market for several years. Eventually, he became employed by Food Town Supermarket in Maumee as a meat cutter, then was promoted to manager of the meat department. He remained with Food Town until his retirement at the age of 62. Wes was a life member of Maumee VFW Post 11115, from its beginning until its disbandment, and was a current member of the American Legion Post 320 in Maumee. Also, he proudly served as chaplain for the Lucas County Burial Corps for several years. He was such a proud WWII veteran who loved to share stories with his family, friends or anyone who came along and was willing to listen. Wes and Laurie were lifelong members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee from its beginning. For the last five years, they attended Maumee Community Church.

Wes enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, daily scratch-off lottery tickets, surfing Facebook and reading The Blade on his iPad. Above all, his biggest enjoyment and love was spending time with his wife and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dolores; children, Cheryl (Doug) Lajiness, Gary Lepper and Tami (John) Wittmann; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Neidig; and 10 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 29 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Maumee Community Church, the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com, where a recording of the memorial service will also be available for viewing after services.

James Hodulik

With a touch of wry humor and a heart full of reverence, we remember James “Jim” Edward Hodulik, known to some as Jimbo, Hud, Dad or Monkey. A resident of Maumee, Jim drew his last breath on Saturday, June 24, at the age of 71, after a brave battle with complications from nonalcoholic liver disease at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Born in Oregon, Ohio to Paul and Hildegard Hodulik on July 25, 1951, Ohio, Jim was part of an eight-strong team of siblings that included Gene, Tom, Joe, Steve (deceased), David, Dan and Ruth Ann. As a family, they cherished the value of togetherness and learned the art of resilience from each other.

From his time at St. Francis de Sales High School to his entrepreneurial adventures, Jim displayed an unyielding dedication, a fighting spirit akin to a sportsman charging for a touchdown. He breathed life into multiple restaurants, creating local landmarks such as Ole Buddies Dairy Dip and Catering in Genoa, The Chadwick Inn in Maumee and Stella’s and Swig in Perrysburg. His culinary prowess was often acknowledged with accolades.

Father to Nick Hodulik, Molly Hodulik Pearson and Abbey Hodulik Bilancini, Jim’s love for his children knew no bounds. He embraced Nick’s husband, Jonathan “JT” Taylor, and Molly’s partner, Pete Demray, with the same fervor. In his grandchildren, Cora and Lincoln Pearson, he found an overflowing well of affection and pride.

His brother Dan eloquently remembers him as a teacher of life and sports, who would always stand up for his loved ones. A man of strength, wit and patience, he personified Teddy Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” – continually striving, daring greatly and despite the stumbles, never backing down. Jim had an impatience for incompetence, a fiery temper and a complex and profound belief in God. He was known for his extraordinary work ethic, which he passed down as an invaluable legacy to his children.

Beyond his fervor for good food (especially prime rib, ice cream and brie cheese) and great bargains, Jim was a master at finding value in every purchase, especially if it came in bulk. His love for Sam’s Club and Costco was legendary, much like his knack for storytelling. His tales, some charmingly repeated more times than he probably remembered and regardless of whether you had heard them before, added color and depth to every conversation.

Visitation took place on June 27 at the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home in Perrysburg. A solemn funeral service took place on June 28 at the St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg, followed by a feast of life at the Carranor Hunt and Polo Club. Jim will later be cremated and laid to rest in the Clay Township Cemetery.

Rather than flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Francis de Sales High School in Jim’s memory. Or you might wish to honor his memory by sharing a good story over a shared meal, perhaps with something you bought in bulk, to remember the warmth and love that Jim Hodulik brought into this world.

Pauline Wayton

Pauline V. Wayton, age 91, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, surrounded by her family.

Born in Mansfield on June 6, 1932 to Peter and Elizabeth (Sposito) Mennetti, she was the youngest of six children. Pauline graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1950. She was a homemaker for several years before entering the workforce at Key Bank in Maumee until retirement. In her spare time, Pauline enjoyed sharing her love of cooking and baking with her family and friends, especially during the holiday seasons. She also enjoyed golfing, dancing and socializing with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family while teaching them all the lessons life had to give.

Pauline is survived by her sibling, Vincent Mennetti; children, William P. (Rhonda) Hendershott, Mark Hendershott, Lisa (Steve) Vary and Patrick Hendershott, nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Elizabeth Mennetti; her first husband and father of her children, William L. Hendershott; her spouse of 41 years, Edward J. Wayton; and her siblings, Mary Mennetti, Antoinette Reynolds, Jennie Petrella and Emmett Mennetti.

Visitation and a prayer service took place on June 26 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. The funeral service was held on June 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to St. Joseph of Maumee Rosary Alter Society, the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com. The family wants to convey its gratitude to Ohio Living Hospice and the wonderful staff at Maumee Pointe Assisted Living.