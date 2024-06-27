Obituaries: 06-27-24

Joseph Ritenour

Joseph D. Ritenour, age 73, of Whitehouse, passed away on Sunday, June 2.

Born in Toledo on January 4, 1951 to the late Robert and Lucille (Wise) Ritenour, Joseph was a skilled carpenter and was proud to have built his own house and barn. He enjoyed working on projects and putting together electronics and stereo systems. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

He is survived by his siblings, Brenda (Robert) Cline, of Traverse City, Mich., Mari Ritenour, of Sebastian, Fla., James (Cindy) Ritenour, of Vero Beach, Fla. and Stephen (Wendy) Ritenour, of Winter Garden, Fla., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St. in Whitehouse. Memorial contributions may be given to Hope United Methodist Church. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Julie Harris

Julie Anne (Hupp) Harris, of Maumee, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 12 after a brief illness.

Born in Zanesville, Ohio on August 9, 1944, Julie graduated from Newark High School and attended Muskingum University, where she majored in home economics. It was in college that she met the love of her life, Jay Harris. They would go on to be married for 56 years. After college, Julie demonstrated Radar Range microwave ovens for Ohio Power. The couple moved to Toledo for Jay’s law school and she obtained a master’s degree from The University of Toledo. After raising her two sons, Sean, of Worthington, and Mark, of Cleveland Heights, Julie taught high school in the area of life and family science. Teaching was her calling. It was her way of helping others and making the world a better place.

Even more than cats, Julie loved her three grandchildren – Amelia, Will and Dean. She was a prodigious gardener and could usually be found working in her garden or at the nursery picking up new plants. There was rarely a plant she could not identify. She was active in the Maumee Garden Club and volunteered as a docent at the Toledo Museum of Art as well. She is also survived by her siblings, Ellen (Hupp) Peterson and Ray Hupp, of Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to the Maumee Garden Club or the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio.