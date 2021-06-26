Obituaries: 06-24-21

Janet Seipel

Janet L. Seipel, age 84, of Waterville, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, at her home.

Born on November 27, 1936 in Lancaster, Pa., to Willis and Viola (Sturges) Long, she was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Jan was an entrepreneur and brought many businesses to Waterville and the surrounding areas. Riverton Supply Interior Design, Emporium, Woodhouse Clothiers, Polka Dot Tree Bath Shop, Lollipop Tree Children’s Clothing, which became Kids Clothesline in Perrysburg, and Alley Cafe were among them. She and her husband Ferd developed Waterville’s Peddler’s Alley and she was a partner in Smedlap’s Smithy Restaurant. She was a past president of the Waterville Chamber of Commerce and was elected “Citizen of the Year” in 1991. Jan enjoyed traveling, taking the children on cruises and Disney World. She was an avid Ohio State football fan.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Ferd Seipel; children, Dr. Kim Seipel Carrow (Jim, deceased), J. Scott (Brenda) Seipel and Renee (Gary) Breymaier; grandchildren, Jake (Kendal) Carrow, Ellie Carrow, Nick Seipel, Morgan (Brent) Hudik, Zak Seipel, Emilee (Korey) Roberts, Alec Heifferon, Katy (Cam) Houghtaling, Kiel (Jessica) Kauzlick and Heather (Clay) Rapada; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Braxten, Archie, Tripp, Quinn, Rhett and Julia; brother, Jim Long; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings and son-in-law, Jim.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd, Waterville. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at St. John XXIII in Perrysburg, followed by internment in St. Rose Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial donations may be made to St John XXIII. To leave an online memory, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Alan Spisak

Alan Michael Raymond Spisak, age 73, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17 at his home.

Born in Cleveland on September 7, 1947, Alan was a graduate of Hiram College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He was employed at Dana for 52 years. Alan was an active member of MRYC since 2018 and enjoyed golf, home projects and spending time with his family at Little Long Lake in Fremont, Ind. He was “Papa” to all his grandchildren and will be remembered for his huge heart, his generosity and his willingness to help others.

Surviving are his loving wife, Corisa; children, Scott Spisak, Jeff (Kristen) Spisak, Chalcye (Lorenzo) Atkins, Chase (Michelle) Sniadecki, Brannan (Courtney) Sniadecki and Johanna Tolford; grandchildren, Taveon, Takyah, Skyeler, Talyssa, Aurora, Sydney, Remington, Loren, Mira and Koelt; and sisters, Kathy (Wayne) Vasarhelyi and Natalie Williams. Alan was preceded in death by his father, Albert Spisak; mother Mary Margaret Lucas; and siblings, Gary, Terrence, Raymond and Richie.

Family and friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee on June 23, followed by services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Earl Witzler

Earl Norman Witzler, age 90, formerly of Waterville, passed away on February 28, 2020 in Whitehall, Mich. Friends will be received on Monday, June 28 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home in Perrysburg, where a memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. The family suggests tributes be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg or to a charity of their choice. Condolences may be made to the family online at walkerfunerahomes.com.

Susan Bush

A memorial celebration for Susan Leatherman Bush will take place on Sunday, June 27 at the Roche de Bout shelter at Farnsworth Park in Waterville, from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Susan, a lifelong resident of Waterville and an Anthony Wayne alum, was very active in the community and loved knitting and selling her creations in the local shops. She passed on September 11, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. She was surrounded by her friends and family before her passing and is greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Please join the family and celebrate Susan’s life on her birthday, June 27. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waterville Historical Society. View Susie’s memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.