Obituaries: 06-22-23

Pablo Barboza

Pablo Barboza, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, June 15, surrounded by family, one day shy of his 45th birthday.

Born on June 16, 1978, to Guadalupe, Jr. and Rachel (Castillo) Barboza, he was a 1997 graduate of Maumee High School. In 2009, Pablo, along with his brother Dan, received the Maumee Bridge Award for their volunteer work with Maumee Biddy Wrestling, which Pablo continued to be a part of to this day. His greatest accomplishment will always be what Coach Pablo left with every one of his wrestlers.

“Wrestlers compete as individuals, yet the sport builds camaraderie like no other. Friendships among teammates are for life.” ~Cael Sanderson

Pablo will be greatly missed by his parents, Guadalupe, Jr. and Rachel Barboza; brothers, Guadalupe III (Kim), Dan and Andres (Kim); nephews, Diego, Lorenzo and Isaiah; nieces, Selena and Gabriella; many extended family and friends that are family; those in the neighborhood that he took care of; and all of his “kids” from Maumee, Perrysburg, Otsego and Springfield youth wrestling clubs.

The family would like to thank the trauma team and neuro ICU staff at Toledo Hospital, Life Connections of Ohio and Hospice of NWO for all their care and support as we prepared to send Pablo home.

Visitation was held on Monday, June 19 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St. in Maumee. Pablo’s funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, June 20 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. He was laid to rest privately.