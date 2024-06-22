Obituaries: 06-20-24

Sandra Bucher

Sandra S. Bucher, age 75, of Whitehouse, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, after a short illness.

Born in Toledo on August 13, 1948 to the late Orville and Thelma (Christman) Disher, Sandra was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, Class of 1966. She attended Davis Business College, where she earned an associates degree in accounting. After college, she worked in the travel industry. Sandra also worked for many years at AREA Title Agency Inc. as a closing agent. Sandra enjoyed traveling, antiquing, shopping and reading Amish literature. She loved her Sunday morning drives with her significant other, Chris. They would visit area cemeteries, where they would locate the oldest grave and then make a stop at the closest “Wally World.” Sandra will be missed dearly by her friends and family.

She is survived by her significant other of 30 years, Chris Lewis; niece, Amy McGee; sister-in-law, Doris Disher; stepson, Kirt (Cindy) Bucher; stepdaughter, Stephanie (James) Lewis; cousin, Beverly Fischer; friend, Carolyn Myerholtz; significant sisters-in-law, Pam Ladrow, Connie Baker and Pat Hill; nephew, Paul (Clemmie) Baker; niece, Amanda (Shane) Perry; five step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and several great-nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Leslie Disher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Whitehouse Fire Department. A memorial service for Sandra will be held at a later date.

Thomas Brell

Thomas (Tom) William Brell, age 97, died on Friday, June 7.

Born in Tiffin on July 7, 1926 to Clarence and Bernice (nee Fike) Brell, his parents moved to Maumee, Clarence’s hometown, when Tom was very young. He was the eldest of five strong-willed (bossy) and active siblings, all of whom he outlived. Growing up during the Depression, Tom drove a truck on his maternal grandparents’ farm near Bloomville long before he turned 16, delivered groceries for his uncle Peter Brell, owner of a grocery store on East John Street in uptown Maumee, and worked at Boellner’s gas station, on the corner of Illinois Avenue and Conant Street, Maumee. He remembered sledding on Mouen’s Hill, a place well known to Maumee residents born before the 1980s. He attended grade school at St. Joseph and then Maumee High School, where he earned nine varsity letters in football, basketball and track. His favorite high school coach, Cliff Conrad, was a role model to Tom. While a self-described average high school student, Tom remained ever appreciative for the excellent education he received from Maumee Schools.

Immediately upon graduation in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Signalman 2nd Class in the later part of World War II, primarily in the Pacific Theater onboard the SS Selma Victory and the SS Tilimook. Later in life, Tom reconnected with a few of his shipmates, thanks to the internet, and they exchanged correspondence for many years. As a member of the Greatest Generation, his military service was a particularly significant and high point of his life. His favorite saying was, “I know what goes, I was in the Navy.” He loved his 2012 Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

Returning from the Navy in June 1946, he pursued post-secondary education at various institutions, including two years at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind., where he won varsity letters in tennis, and the following year at a Catholic seminary in Newburgh, N.Y., to become a priest (that didn’t happen!). He eventually graduated from the former Toledo University in June, 1952, with a B.A. in economics, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. A story he often told was that he had to “bribe” his Spanish professor with flowers to get a passing grade in her class so he could graduate – a good gesture as a few days after graduation he married Joanne and had a wife to support. Tom and Joanne became parents to Mary Bridget, Mary Rebecca (Becky) and Mary Gretchen, for whom they provided a loving, nurturing and stable family life. Service to their community, church and others was a way of life. They were blessed with four grandchildren, all of whom lived within blocks of “Jo and Grandpa’s” home during their growing-up years, thus visiting their grandparents almost daily. Tom and Joanne had been married for 53 years upon her death in 2005.

In 1963, after working for several local businesses and a national accounting firm, Tom opened his own CPA firm. For more than 25 years, he was in practice with various business partners, always providing high-quality service to his clients, many of whom became close personal friends. Tom retired from Brell, Holt and Co. in 1989. As a young business owner in Adams Township, Tom joined the Reynolds Corners Rotary Club, over the years serving twice as president and multiple years as program committee chair. His outgoing personality, with an extensive circle of friends and acquaintances, served him well in this later position as it required securing an “interesting” speaker for the weekly club meetings. He remained a Rotarian until a few years ago, as a member of the Reynolds Corners or Maumee clubs.

While short in stature, Tom was an outstanding athlete (although a golfer he was not), but he loved, loved, loved tennis. For most of his adult life, he was a well-known local, regional, state and national player, competing into his 80s, and equally as important making numerous lifelong friendships. As a retiree, he coached boys varsity tennis at Central Catholic High School for more than eight years, was the first tennis coach for St. John’s Jesuit (SJJ) Academy and an assistant tennis coach at Notre Dame Academy. He frequently sent congratulatory notes to his SJJ players who achieved success as high school players. After retiring from coaching, he often received Christmas cards, graduation announcements, wedding invitations and birth announcements from the young men and women whom he coached. He did not coach for a salary, but for the opportunity to share his passion for tennis and how it prepares young people for life – to help them focus, to learn to play fair, but that life is not always fair and to facilitate relationships.

Tom was a son, grandson, brother, brother-in-law, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. He was also an avid reader, athlete, U.S. Navy veteran, CPA, business owner, tennis coach, Rotarian, devout Catholic and a dedicated, long-serving community volunteer and leader.

A resident of Maumee for more than 90 years, his final residence was at Ohio Living-Swan Creek in Toledo. He was a member of and generous donor to Maumee St. Joseph Parish all his life, serving in numerous volunteer and leadership roles; he often attended Mass several times weekly. In 2005, he and his wife, Joanne (nee Seidel), were recognized by the city of Maumee as Outstanding Citizens of the Year. He was honored to be inducted into the Maumee High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004. Extremely gregarious, it seemed no matter where he was in the world, Tom knew someone. He made friends easily. Joanne frequently referred to him, not always lovingly, as “Tommy Talk.” In his later years, he enjoyed ending his day with Jim Beam, over ice, with a splash of water.

In addition to his wife, siblings and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Tom was predeceased by daughter Becky Brell Heater in 2014 and son-in-law Rich Schroeder (Gretchen’s husband) in 2017. Survivors include daughters Bridget Brell Holt (Daniel Eickholt) and Gretchen Brell Zientek (Richard Heine); son-in-law Tom Heater; grandchildren Rachael Holt Gray (Peter), Benjamin Holt, Jillian Zientek Walz (Emily) and Natasha Zientek Jones (Anthony); great-grandchildren Henry, George, Clara and Sylvia Gray, Simone Walz and Joanne Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Barbara Creque, with whom he enjoyed many special years.

His family is most grateful to Ohio Living-Swan Creek for the seven and a half years of wonderful continuum of care its staff provided to Tom, especially during the prime COVID years and his mental and physical decline the past few years. Special recognition to Ohio Living My Independence aide Linda M., who ensured he was well groomed for Sunday Mass, to De’Siree S. from Village Caregivers, who in her few short weeks as his afternoon aide lovingly cared for him despite him kicking her out of his apartment her first day on the job, and to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Toledo, which provided professional services and specialized equipment to Tom the final year of his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Brell Fund at the Greater Toledo Community Foundation (https://toledocf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list), 300 Madison Ave., Suite 1300, Toledo OH 43604. A memorial Mass celebrating Tom’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at St. Joseph Church in Maumee. Visitation will take place in the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A luncheon at St. Joseph will immediately follow Mass, with burial following the luncheon in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at https://www.walkerfuneralhomes.com/.

Kevin Gannon

After a joyous 102-year life full of adventures, Kevin William Gannon has embarked on yet another journey. On Wednesday, June 12, he set off to join his creator and reunite with loved ones.

Kevin was born on May 25, 1922 in Maumee, the beloved son of the late Kevin Augustin Gannon and Olive Zeller Gannon. Growing up along the Maumee River shaped his enduring love of nature, piqued his lasting interest in history and nurtured his appreciation of beauty. He enjoyed an idyllic river-town boyhood when the river was so clean he could cup his hands and drink its waters.

After graduating from Maumee High School, Kevin attended The University of Toledo until the United States entered World War II. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard on the USCGC Haida and the USS W.P. Richardson. After the war, Kevin returned to Maumee. On the day he met the love of his life, Doris (Dorrie) Katherine Jones, he told her he was going to marry her. And he did. They shared a wonderful life of love, travel and laughter for nearly 70 years.

Kevin began playing golf as a child at Heatherdowns Country Club, then caddied at Toledo Country Club. He golfed regularly for more than 90 years, sinking more than a dozen holes-in-one. Along with his father and other Maumee golfers, he founded Hickory Hills Golf Club, just past Riverside Cemetery.

Kevin directed an occupational work experience program at Whitmer High School for many years, helping young people find their way in the world. He favored underdogs, late bloomers and those needing a second chance. In retirement, Kevin and Dorrie lived in Florida for 25 years before moving to the Carolinas to be closer to their children.

While Kevin will be well-remembered for his wry wit, natural charm and loving heart, he may be most fondly cherished for his deft gift of language. Kevin easily found the right words to comfort, counsel or compliment. In the Irish tradition of a seanchaí or storyteller, he could make us laugh out loud or choke back tears – often within the same sentence.

Kevin was predeceased by his adored wife Dorrie; his beloved grandchildren, John Gannon Ammons and Erin Gannon Burns; his only sibling, Evelyn Gannon Sullivan; and his good lap cat, Harley. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tara (Ron) Burns, Lynne (John) Ammons, Kevin (Elizabeth) Gannon and Leigh (Gary) Gannon; grandchildren, Patrick (Kacie) Burns, Meghan (Peter) Wright and their daughter Scarlet, Julie Gannon and Kelly Gannon; great-grandchildren, Gannon Ammons and Avalyn Ammons and their mother, Cassie West; nephews, Tom Jones and Jerry (Judy) Jones; and good friend, Billie McCoy from Vunce-in-dan.

Wherever our Kevin now happily roams – along a five-par fairway, beside that boyhood river, through an autumn cornfield – he is safe in the care of our Lord and he carries with him, like a pocketed buckeye, our deep and eternal love. Online condolences can be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Kathryn VonLinsowe

Kathryn Lynn VonLinsowe, age 77, of Rossford, passed away on Friday, June 14.

Born in Toledo on September 15, 1946 to Paul and Catherine (Marcinek) Leitner, Kathy was a dedicated member of the Maumee Eagles and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Her commitment to these groups exemplified her passion for community service and camaraderie. Kathy worked and retired from the Meijer store in Maumee. Kathy married Victor E. VonLinsowe on January 8, 1987. They exchanged vows in Las Vegas and their union was filled with love, laughter and shared adventures.

Kathy enjoyed several hobbies that brought her joy. She was an avid bowler, golfer and loved playing cards. Her love for travel took her to various destinations, where she explored new adventures and created lasting memories. Above all, Kathy treasured her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her heart, and she showered them with love, wisdom and laughter. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness and unwavering support.

Surviving are her children, Shelly (Angel) Horne Mon-dragon, Robert (Connie) Horne, Jr. and Craig (Reigh) VonLinsowe; grandchildren, Zachary and Harley; nine step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelynn Angel; and brother, Frank Marcinek. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mark Horne; brothers, Mike Marcinek and David Stevenson; and sister, LuAnn Craig.

Friends were received on June 18 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a funeral service took place on June 19, followed by private burial in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Health Hospice.

Jane Ellen Imes (Hanifan)

If Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman, walked off the cover of a 1989 Vogue issue in a power suit with shoulder pads, snakeskin pumps, garden gloves in one hand, a Louis Vuitton briefcase in the other, and then walked onto a plane to cross the world or just Noward Road, you’d have a pretty close approximation of Jane Ellen Imes.

Born on August 28, 1948, to Virgil and Karis Hanifan in Waterville, Ohio, Jane lived fiercely, in beauty and truth, leaving a trail of created experiences, organizational binders, wisdom, chore lists and bowls of chips until her final breath on June 14, 2024.

Jane didn’t stop until she did. Everything she did left everyone asking, “How does she do it?” whether it was earning a degree at Bowling Green State University, entering hundreds of items in the Lucas County Fair, managing her children’s 4-H projects or teaching them the importance of canning and homesteading. She approached every stranger, challenge and mysterious mess in the house with a smile, always asking “one more question.” She had red business cards that simply said “Jane” with no contact information because she knew if people wanted her, they’d seek her out!

Jane traveled the world, experiencing China, Russia, Africa, Ukraine, Chile and countless other destinations. In the spirit of Calamity Jane, mom and her Wild Bill Imes (deceased) loved loading up the proverbial wagon (the RV) and navigating their family out west. She organized mother-daughter trips to Napa, visited her sons in Utah or had tea with friends. She did all this while creating experiences everyone cherished and guiding us through life.

Jane’s determination was matched only by her intelligence and organizational prowess. As school board president, she was instrumental in starting the Anthony Wayne Educational Foundation and the AW Hall of Fame, into which she was inducted. She managed her many projects with the finesse of a seasoned juggler. Her strategic mind, sharpened by reading Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, made her a formidable force in any endeavor she undertook. And every Saturday, her kids had a chore list – I can still hear her voice calling me down to finish it, saying, “I can’t see you, but God can.”

But it wasn’t all work and no play for Jane, who had a mischievous and playful side. She drove a Corvette, went skydiving for her son Stephen’s 30th birthday, surprised her other son Bryan with an impromptu super soaker battle (she had the bigger one). She once put her baby sister into the china cabinet disguised as a doll to see if anyone would notice and sent her brother snipe hunting in the woods during peak mosquito season.

She had the best-looking English garden this side of the Atlantic, where we did many of those Saturday chores, and more pictures on her phone of buds, blooms and sunrises than of herself! But it was more than gardening. She loved the outdoors and wildlife that gravitated to her like Snow White. Once, she left dog treats in the blue jacket she only wore for gardening; the dog tore it up, she was devastated and we were thrilled, thinking it meant the end of our chore days until the green Liz Claiborne jacket showed up.

Her piano playing (and the songs she wrote) was the soundtrack to our lives, often the first and last thing we heard each day. Jane’s creativity and sense of order transformed her home into a sacred space filled with beauty and light. Her impeccable taste in fashion, design, gardening and cooking made every gathering special, and she had a unique talent for making even the simplest moments memorable. She exuded hospitality with her warmth and cooking, affectionately calling her kitchen The Imes Hash House, serving gourmet meals, wine parties and en masse feasts for church gatherings. She taught all who dared to stand in the kitchen how to mince garlic or tie up a roast.

Finally, in the grip of Alzheimer’s, her astute intellect, bold spirit, kindness and recognition of those who loved her remained undimmed. She continuously made new connections and inspired her nurses and aides, one of whom thanked us for letting her care for our mom, since she never got to care for her own.

She leaves behind her children, Bryan Imes (Susan, children Micah and Aliyah), Jean McIntyre (David), Stephen Imes, and Jennifer LuPiba (Peter, children Sally, Corazon, Lincoln, Grant, and Washington), her siblings Suzy Hanifan-Ryley (Kevin) and John Hanifan (Bonnie), and a legacy of wisdom, humor and an unyielding zest for life. She is reuniting with the love of her life, William Imes, her parents, family and friends who are eagerly awaiting her arrival.

Join Jane’s family and friends to celebrate her life on Monday, June 24 at the Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home (6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH 43571). Visitation is 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a short tribute at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider taking a picture of one (or a sunset) and look at it often.

Jane Ellen Imes was a seeker of knowledge, a purveyor of truth and the ultimate combination of brains and beauty. She made stuff happen, and she did it with elegance, wit and an infectious sense of joy. Her memory will forever be a bright, guiding light in our lives. Today and always, she’s having a Chico’s kind of day.

Michelle Lowrey

Michelle Mattoni Lowrey, age 44, of Maumee, passed away on May 21, 2024.

She was born on August 11, 1979 and was a graduate of Maumee High School in 1997 and Bowling Green State University in 2001. She served as an investigator for the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, where she championed her passion for justice and equality. Michelle was known for lighting up a room with her smile and laughter. She cherished her friendships and family. She lived in the moment and shared kindness with everyone she knew. She grew up at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her mother, Stephanie Mattoni; and her brother, Michael Mattoni. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Mattoni. A ceremony to celebrate Michelle’s life will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee on Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Michelle will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

“What is grief, if not love persevering?”