Obituaries: 06-16-22

Walter Edwards

Walter R. “Wally” Edwards, age 70, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, June 6 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Toledo on November 24, 1951 to Walter and Mary Jean (MacKenzie) Edwards, Wally was a U.S. Navy veteran who proudly served on the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. He owned and operated Systems and Sound for 35 years and was a member of Brandywine Country Club. Wally was an avid golfer and Ohio State football fan and enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Surviving are his wife, Debby; daughter, Leslie (Sarah); sons, Walter “Jamie” (Katie) and Robert (Heather) Edwards; and granddaughters, Riley Snyder and Taylor Edwards. In addition to his parents, Wally was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Stengle; and nephew, Matt Stengle.

Family and friends were received on June 10 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where services took place on June 11, followed by interment in Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales Foundation, 2323 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH 43607. Online condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

John Tillman

John F. Tillman, Sr., age 87, of Maumee, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 7, surrounded by his family.

Born in Toledo on February 28, 1935 to George and Hildegarde (Woelfle) Tillman, Sr., he graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1953. After 12 years of night school at The University of Toledo, he graduated in 1965 with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. He went to work for Owens-Illinois in 1955 as an analytical chemist and worked his way up to senior chemist (group leader), retiring in 1992. He also worked for Glass Container Division, where he was responsible for raw material quality and glass chemistry and glass color. After retirement, he worked part time for Monarch Laboratories, West Pharmaceutical and American Glass Research until he reached age 85. John was a past member of the American Chemical Society and the Research Society of America. He co-authored several published papers on analytical chemistry.

John enjoyed spending time with his family for yearly bowling tournaments and family gatherings at the lake. He loved to play cribbage and other card games. John was very devoted to his faith and was a leader of many rosary groups at St. Joseph Toledo, St. Joseph Maumee and St. Patrick of Heatherdowns.

John married Mary Jo Leahey in 1957 and together they raised six children, Diane (John) Whelton, Julie Tillman, John, Jr. (Brenda), Susan (Jeff) Klein, Caroline (Scott) Hofmann and Gretchen (Ardy) Holloway. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Mary Jo; and brother, George Tillman, Jr. In addition to his children, he is survived by brothers, James (Bernice), Paul (Patricia) and David (Janet) Tillman; sister, Mary Ann Zeller; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

John would be happy to know that Masses were said for the repose of his soul. In lieu of gifts, please consider having Masses said for him. Memorial donations may also be made to The Ability Center, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of the donor’s choice. Special thanks to hospice aides and nurses Lynn Huepenbecker, Stacy Bennett and Michael Zeller.

Visitation was on June 12 at Coyle Funeral Home in Toledo, where the funeral began on June 13, followed by Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns and burial in Calvary Cemetery. To view John’s video tribute and leave a condolence message, visit CoyleFuneralHome.com.