Obituaries: 06-13-24

Chuck Brainard

Charles Matthew “Chuck” Brainard, age 64, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on June 5.

Born in Toledo, he was the son of Ronald Nicholas Brainard and Eleanor Bernadette Abair Brainard. Those who knew him in his early years called him “Charlie.” Chuck lived in the Maumee area most of his life, graduating from Maumee High School and attending Owens Community College, doing so well that he was asked to teach the class the next semester.

Chuck dedicated 40 years of his life as a machinist at Toth Industries, where his unwavering commitment and craftsmanship left an indelible mark. A staunch union supporter, he believed in the power of collective action and stood up for workers’ rights.

Chuck was more than just a machinist; he was a perfectionist, a humble soul, and a creative thinker. A superb handyman, he could fix anything – a true jack-of-all-trades and master of some. Chuck could not only mend broken mechanical things just by studying them, he took the time to explain the process and share his knowledge with others. His engineering prowess knew no bounds, and he approached challenges with unwavering determination.

His service extended beyond the workplace. Chuck also served four years in the Marine Reserves, embodying honor, duty, and sacrifice. An avid motorcycle rider, he reveled in the freedom of the open road, crisscrossing the United States on his 1986 Honda 1200 Goldwing with Re-Run on the trunk. Donating his time to the MS Society, he planned the Bike-to-the-Bay bicycle route and rode security on his trusty wing during the event to ensure the bicyclists’ safety. He also enjoyed exploring international destinations like Germany, Ireland, the UK, and Mexico with his wife of 27 years, Jean.

His warm spirit welcomed everyone. His steadfastness and willingness to help others made him a cherished friend and confidant. Chuck continued his generosity by being an organ donor and helping others even after his death.

In quieter moments, Chuck enjoyed World War II movies and tackled Sudoku puzzles. Wintering in Fort Myers, Fla., provided respite from the northern chill, and his sense of humor brightened the lives of those around him. Come Christmas time, he transformed into Santa, delighting both children and adults with gifts and laughter.

Beyond his immediate circle, Chuck was a mentor, a teacher, and an advocate for his neighborhood, his family and his friends. He was also involved with the Toledo Real Estate Investors Association (Toledo REIA), where he volunteered his time and energy to help others learn about all things related to real estate. As a dedicated property manager, he provided housing for 14 families in the Toledo area.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jean; siblings, Greg, Tim and Mary Brainard; nieces and nephews, Tiffanny (Aaron) Fisher, Britton (Joanne) Brainard, Parker Brainard and Jacob Hunter; great-nieces and nephews, Colin and Brenden Myerholtz, Chase Fisher, Mark and Marie Brainard; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Brainard; and stepson, Keith Cordle.

Chuck leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity. His memory will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the MS Society or to a charity of your choice.

The family invites all who knew and loved Chuck to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, June 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Club 16, 316 S. King Rd., Holland.

Elaine Klein

Elaine R. Klein, special wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 9, at Bowling Green Manor.

Born to John and Rose Leon on February 1, 1939, Elaine graduated from Libbey High School and The University of Toledo. After graduation, she worked as a teacher at Jones Junior High, Crossgate, but mostly Heatherdowns Elementary. For over 30 years, she loved the students as much as they loved her.

Elaine married Ronald A Klein on April 14, 1961. While she loved teaching, in retirement her best job was Mrs. Claus with her husband Santa at the Toledo Zoo.

Surviving is her son, Jeff (Sue); grandchildren, Lauren (Matt) Sullivan, Ashley (Jay) Buchanan, Zachary (Chelsea) Kulwicki, Chelsea (Kelsey) Steude and Caitlin (Garrett) Breda; great-grandchildren, Mason and Kayleigh Sullivan, Anabelle and Stafford Steude, Myles Kulwicki and due in August, baby Breda.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, June 15 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine’s name to Bowling Green Manor, 1021 W. Poe Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402. The family would like to thank all the caring staff and residents at Bowling Green Manor who made Elaine happy and comfortable during her final years. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Beth Allison Tracey Hite

December 18, 1948 – June 3, 2024

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law and dear friend.

Don and Beth were high school sweethearts. They met at Lake James Church Camp in 1962; he was 16 and she was 14. It was love at first sight – they were married on August 26, 1967.

She graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1966 and went on to pursue music, her passion, at BGSU. Later, her caring nature led her to nursing at Gunkel LPN school and she went on to pursue her RN degree at Lourdes College, which wasn’t finished due to a severe car accident that left her hospitalized for months.

She was an excellent and caring nurse (Nurse Beff) at St. Luke’s, Fallen Timbers Family Physicians and a patient advocate/case manager at Paramount Health Care. She was a former council member and president of Whitehouse Village Council, and loved many dogs throughout her life. She enjoyed many trips with her beloved to Amish Country in Ohio and especially a trip to visit her son and his family when he was stationed in England (U.S. Army).

She shared her musical talent as church organist and pianist at Neapolis Church of Christ in Neapolis, Zion United Methodist Church and Hope United Methodist Church, both in Whitehouse.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald Tracey, step- father Sidney Myles, mother Joyce Myles, sister Barbara Skeldon, and brother Todd Tracey.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 57 years, Donald Hite; son Matthew (Wendy) Hite, daughter Melissa (Jeff) Puppos, daughter Megan Hite, grandchildren Kayleigh, Hannah and Keegan Hite, Michael and Katherine Puppos, and Gavin Lukitsh, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law and many dear friends.

She will be missed dearly, especially by her beloved, Don Hite.

Love you DOM, DOS

Love you 3,389#

Love you to the moon & back

In remembrance of Beth’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to either Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse.

A celebration of Beth’s life will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St., Whitehouse. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse.