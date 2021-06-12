Obituaries: 06-10-21

Gary Buerk

Gary Franklin Buerk, age 77, of Whitehouse, passed away peacefully on May 10.

Born in Toledo on June 26, 1943 to Gale F. and Signa V. (Hanifan) Buerk, he was raised in the Waterville area, graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1961 and spent most of his life in the area. He attended the University of Dayton before serving two years in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service, he took a variety of courses at Ferris State University and The University of Toledo. Gary began his career working as a florist at Joe I. Cooper. He graciously shared his artistic talents, not only with his family where he arranged flowers for more than 17 family weddings, but also with his extended family and his community. He ornately decorated the Toledo Club during the Christmas holiday season for more than 30 years, as well as many area residences during the holiday season.

In the mid-1980s, Gary started his own business. As founder of G&S Swimming Pools, he was able to transform his clients’ backyard dreams into reality with his expertise in pool design and installation. One of his first pool designs, at his late mother’s home in Waterville, was an award-winner and created decades of unforgettable summertime memories. Today, several of his nieces and nephews continue to enjoy the fruits of his labor after he installed pools at their homes for the next generation to enjoy.

Gary was known for his great love and knowledge of Indian folklore. He enjoyed learning about historical events and participating in re-enactments at Fort Meigs in Perrysburg. One of Gary’s greatest passions in life was the theatre, into which he poured his heart and soul. He had an incredible work ethic and was happiest with a tool in his hand building something. This was evident in every show he was involved in and displayed in the intricate design and attention to detail in sets, costumes and lighting. As one of the owners of 3B Productions, Gary brought numerous performances and dinner theatres to the local community. As the owner of Kostumes, Limited, Gary brought entertainment and joy to many. He costumed entire casts for theatrical productions, school plays and musicals. He also provided costumes for the general public. Kostumes was renowned for being the place where “Halloween hangs out all year.” In 2019, Gary was awarded the highly prestigious Ohio Community Theatre Award (OCTA) for his outstanding contributions to local theatre.

Gary loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed the little things in life and lived every day to the fullest with kindness and love to all. Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his husband, Donald O’Neal; son, Gregory (Alie) Buerk; daughter, Gwendolyn (Eric) Rutkowski; grandchildren, Willow, Delilah, Eden, Cheyanne, Rhiannon and Payton; brother, Philip (Debra) Buerk; sister, Karen (Christopher) Brennan; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Gale and Signa Buerk; and sister, Mary Gale (Buerk) Mueller.

A burial service took place on June 3 at St. Rose Catholic Church Cemetery in Perrysburg. The family requests donations be made in Gary’s name to 3B Productions, c/o Joe Barton, 217 Mechanic St., Waterville, OH 43566. To leave an online memory, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Logan Fox

Logan Grace Fox left this Earth far too soon. She was called to be with our Father in Heaven on the morning of Friday, May 28. She is peacefully waiting for the rest of us.

Born in Toledo on October 5, 2018, she spent the rest of her days in the freedom of the countryside in Waterville. She was a sweet, energetic little girl. Her striking blue eyes and tangled blonde hair often proved to be a sneaky distraction from her sun-kissed butt cheeks as she tore through the countryside in her birthday suit. She was known to leave a trail of messes and trouble in her wake, only to sweetly exclaim “Dooo dat?” after getting caught. Her giant smile and adorable glasses quickly melted away any sort of anger and thought of punishment. These attributes greatly amplified her ability to get into everything. Logan enjoyed pillow ponds and dog piles with her sisters. She was Mommy’s little princess and chicken wrangler. She will forever be her Daddy’s partner in crime. She left us all too soon.

Logan Grace was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Fox. She will be greatly missed by her family, Zak, Michelle, Ava, Greysen and Lennon Fox, as well as an army of family, friends and chickens.

Family and friends were received on June 4 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Church, 8605 Salisbury Rd., Monclova, OH 43542. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Ruthann Ortner

Ruthann Ortner, age 79, of Whitehouse, passed away on Monday, May 31.

Born in Columbus, Ind., to Hazel and Carl, she earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Ill., and her master’s degree in education from The University of Toledo. While at Concordia, she met her husband, Fred, whom she married in 1964. Together they had three children, David Ortner, Amy (Thomas) Suleski and Jennifer (Dan) Grube.

A woman who loved children, Ruthann was an elementary teacher for 31 years, including 28 years at Whitehouse Primary School, where she taught third and fourth grades. Prior to her arrival in Whitehouse, Ruthann taught for a year in Fort Wayne and three years at St. John’s Lutheran School in Elyria, Ohio. In addition to teaching, Ruthann served St. John’s Lutheran Church as an organist and also played the piano.

Ruthann and Fred joined Community of Christ Lutheran Church in 1973. Ruthann was very involved with her church family, working as head of the Sunday School program for a few years, playing in the Bell Choir, founding the church Book Club, actively participating in Bible studies and filling in as organist whenever needed. She was also a member of the Lucas County Retired Teachers Association and truly cherished the luncheons she attended with her former colleagues. She cherished her pet dogs, who were always completely spoiled. She also loved baking, reading, and playing and listening to classical music. She was fortunate to be able to travel all over the world with her husband, experiencing a variety of cultures. Ruthann and Fred together trekked to six of the seven continents. Ruthann truly enjoyed welcoming family and friends into her home and she was a most gracious hostess. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her biggest passion and joy.

In addition to her husband Fred and her children, Ruthann is survived by her sister, Jean Thompson; 10 grandchildren, Lexi, Brittany, Hunter, Brandyn, Cayden and Caleb Ortner; Sarah and Johnathon Grube; and Emma and Abby Suleski; three great-grandchildren, Easton and Asher Franklin and Waylon Lutheran; as well as nieces and nephews.

Friends and family were received on June 6 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. Funeral services took place on June 7 at Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse, officiated by the Rev. Marcus Lohrmann, followed by burial in Whitehouse Cemetery. The family requests donations to the Community of Christ Lutheran Church building fund or for a memorial bench to be placed at Whitehouse Primary School. To leave an online memory, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Catherine Sisco

Catherine Anne Sisco, age 65, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, May 29.

Born in Toledo on June 7, 1955 to Gerald and Sherrill Sattler, Cathy grew up with her parents and brother Robert in her hometown of Maumee. She attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school in Maumee and Maumee High School, graduating in 1973. Growing up, Cathy enjoyed music, art and drawing. She learned to play the piano at a young age and continued playing beautifully for friends and family her whole life. As a child, she enjoyed playing with her cousins, who grew to be her lifelong friends.

Cathy married Chuck Sisco, her high school sweetheart, on June 26, 1976. They had two daughters, Joanie and Karen, while living in South Toledo before moving back to Maumee to raise them. Cathy was a very devoted mother to her girls, often volunteering in the classrooms at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, chaperoning field trips, leading Girl Scout troops, helping with homework and supportively cheering at their sporting events. She cherished her family, making sure gatherings with grandparents and great-grandparents were frequent, and carried on holiday traditions. She deeply loved her four grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports and perform at school and kept up on all their other activities. She enjoyed traveling and sightseeing, cooking and trying new recipes, going to art shows and listening to and playing the music of her favorite pianist Lorie Line.

Cathy had a tremendous work ethic and professionalism as she worked as an administrative assistant. She was employed at Dr. McGrady Dentistry, Food Town, the American Cancer Society, COSI and Armstrong Mechanical before spending her final 12 working years at Maumee Valley Country Day School. She truly enjoyed befriending her coworkers and the school families and loved helping the children each day. Cathy made friends everywhere she went because of her kindness, contagious smile, intelligence and witty sense of humor. She will be known for always genuinely wanting to help others.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles “Chuck” Sisco; daughters, Joanie (Steve) Cherry and Karen Karl; mother, Sherrill Sattler; brother, Robert Sattler; grandchildren, Alison and Ashley Cherry and Lily and Daniel Karl; niece and nephew, Bailey and Eric (Chelsea) Sattler; and several other cousins and family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Sattler; and her grandparents.

Friends and family are invited to attend Cathy’s visitation to celebrate her life at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St. in Maumee, on Monday, June 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a scripture service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

In true character of wanting to help others, Cathy asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Her family would like to thank all those who cared for her, especially Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.