Obituaries: 06-09-22

Diana Coy

Diana Marie Coy, age 78, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, May 26.

Born in Toledo on May 11, 1944 to Frank and Virginia (Heltman) Wieczorek, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1962 and worked for and retired from Gordon’s Gifts (1990–2004). Diana enjoyed traveling and visiting family at various military installations across the U.S., including Alaska. She enjoyed Red Wings hockey and her collectibles, along with antiquing and crafting with her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Diana will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 57 years, Ronald Coy; daughter, Deborah (Worth) Hoglund; grandchildren, Ty Hoglund and Kristin (Kyle) Toy; aunt, Joan Bigelow; and extended family and friends.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 11, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Please direct condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Ralph Douglas Lybarger

Ralph Douglas “Doug” Lybarger, age 85, passed away on Thursday, June 2, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

Born on July 19, 1936 in his family home on East Third Street in Grand Rapids, Ohio to Ralph and Anna (Shank) Lybarger, he was a graduate of the Anthony Wayne High School Class of 1955. On August 13, 1959, he married Dolly Zeh at the Neapolis Church of Christ.

Doug was a U.S. Army veteran serving at Fort Hood. He worked for Johns Manville for more than 43 years in Waterville, retiring in 1999. He was active at the Neapolis Church of Christ, serving as a deacon. Since his teens, he was an avid race fan and was active in 4-H, raising pigs and attending all the county fairs. Doug was a farmer almost his whole life, farming his fields and working a full-time job. He and his family enjoyed camping during the summer breaks as his children were growing up, and Doug and Dolly continued this after he retired in Alabama and Florida.

Doug is survived by his sons, Dave (Deb), of Delta, Doug, of Liberty Center, Dennis (Tammy), of Swanton, and Dean, of Point Place; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jane Baldwin, of Waterville. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dolly Lybarger; his parents; and his granddaughter, Tiffany Lybarger.

Friends and family visited on June 7 at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. Funeral services were conducted on June 8 at the Neapolis Church of Christ, followed by burial in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH. 43551. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.