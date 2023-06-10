Obituaries: 06-08-23

Earl Irwin

Earl Lamar Irwin, age 83, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and formally of Maumee, peacefully went home to be with our Lord and Savior on March 22, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Springfield, Ohio on January 21, 1940 to Robert and Mary Dorothy Irwin, the family relocated to Toledo in 1944. Earl was a 1958 graduate of Scott High School in Toledo and followed by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1960. Earl did his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. From there, he was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala., where he met his wife of 55 years, Alice Talley.

From there, Earl was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Oahu, Hawaii. He then went on to the 14th Weather Squadron in Asheville, N.C., where he worked at the Air Force’s only climate operations unit that maximizes the combat effectiveness for the U.S. Department of Defense personnel and weapons systems. Earl was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1968 and relocated his family to Maumee. During Earl’s residency in Maumee, he managed Lum’s Restaurant, was an accomplished car salesman and manager at a few Toledo area dealerships, while earning several awards, including Salesman of the Year. Earl decided to further his education and received his associate degree in marketing from Owens Community College in 1988 and achieved dean’s list recognition.

Earl and Alice relocated to Ft. Myers, Fla., in 1988. While living in Ft. Myers, Earl worked for The News-Press in advertising sales, was a flight attendant for US Airways and a TSA agent before retiring.

Earl is survived by his three children, Lisa (John) Bernhard, of Ft. Myers, Fla., Tamara (Jeff) Mikulas, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Daniel Irwin, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; granddaughters, Allyson, Sarah and Ava; and grandson, Eric. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Dorothy; wife, Alice; and brother, Don.

The family will have a private service in Ft. Myers. Local funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to Collier-Lee Honor Flight, P.O. Box 8001, Naples, FL 34101.

Helen Trask

Helen Frisby Trask was born on April 9, 1934 in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., to Bige and Madge Spivey and died on Tuesday, May 30 at Willow Ridge Retirement Community.

On November 13, 1952, she married Charles (Bill) Frisby. Together they raised three children in Maumee. He preceded her in death after 47 years of marriage. She later married Dean Trask and they were married for more than 20 years. He survives her in Bluffton, Ohio.

Helen first and foremost loved the Lord and her family. She touched so many lives and everyone who knew her dearly loved her. She was an avid bowler, wonderful cook and an amazing homemaker. She would help anyone who needed anything. She was an active member of Boulevard Christian Church in Sylvania. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh with her special sister-in-law, Donna Spivey.

She is survived by her daughter, Mae (Roger) Lankston, of Bluffton; sons, Bill (Kathy) Frisby, of Genoa, and Randy (Sarah) Frisby, of Oregon, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild arriving this summer. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and her brothers, Paul, Randall and James Spivey.

The family extends a very special thanks to the wonderful staff that took care of Helen at Willow Ridge.

Family and friends were received on June 2 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by services and interment at Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio at https://mhcoliving.org/ways-to-give/. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Jerry and Geraldine Kline

There will be a Celebration of Life service honoring Jerry and Geraldine (Gerry) Kline on Saturday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., for family and friends. Mr. and Mrs. Kline passed away last year in Tennessee after a long life together in Maumee.