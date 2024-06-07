Obituaries: 06-06-24

Consuelo Shutters

Consuelo “Connie” Shutters, age 92, of Maumee, passed away on April 26 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on January 4, 1932 to Gorge and Guadalupe (Davila) Vasquez, she was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, and her children meant everything to her. Connie enjoyed life, loved to laugh and was always entertained by her sons and brothers. She loved to sew, crochet and read, especially Old World poetry. Though she lived a full life, we will miss her, and every holiday, every birthday, every time we drive by the house we all grew up in, we will be reminded how much so.

In addition to her parents and many other family members, Connie was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Jokinen, with whom she now rejoices in heaven. She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Matthew) Stohl, David (LuAnn) Shutters, Michael Shutters, James (Terri) Shutters and Anthony Shutters, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 15 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo, where the memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. The family will hold a private scattering of her ashes at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Alzheimer’s Association. To share a memory of Connie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Stephen Walsh

Stephen James Walsh, age 60, a man whose spirit just made heaven a whole lot louder, took his final peaceful breath surrounded by the warmth and love of his family on Monday, May 27 at home in Glenville, N.Y.

Born on August 7, 1963, in Buffalo, N.Y., Steve’s early days were marked by the beginning of a lifelong love affair with all things sports and fun. His family moved from Buffalo to Ohio, where he graduated from Maumee High School in 1981. He had strong roots in Ohio, where high school friendships lasted a lifetime and where he became a die-hard Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He showcased his favorite team everywhere, with a Brutus Buckeye tattoo to prove it! Growing up in Ohio, Steve became a Detroit Red Wings hockey fan and, later in life, accepted that he was a true member of the Bills Mafia all along.

Steve was not only a sports fan, but also a descendent of sports royalty, the Boston Red Sox. Steve’s great-grandfather, Jimmy Collins, was a Hall-of-Fame third baseman and eventual manager for the Boston Red Sox in the early 1900s. Steve would embrace and honor that legacy and take pride in his family’s connection to such a long and storied franchise. Sports were a large part of his life, shared with friends and his family.

After a stint at Kent State, Steve moved on and received his associates degree in applied business marketing and sales technology from Owens Technical College in 1989. He then took the scenic route through life, savoring the real-world experiences that would shape him into the man we all knew and loved. He was a jack-of-all-trades, mastering the art of making friends anywhere he was and leaving a trail of laughter and memories in his wake.

He was a talented craftsman, who could build, fix and demolish all in one day. Steve could transform any house into a home, a legacy etched into the walls of his own home after many renovation projects, many of which he would start before letting anyone know he was doing so. For many years, he was the proud owner of Abella Tile in Clifton Park. Later in life, he put down the tool bag and put his personality to work in the sales field, ending his career in his dream job as district sales manager for Congoleum Flooring.

Steve’s athleticism wasn’t confined to the bleachers; he played ice hockey with the vigor of a man half his age and approached golf with the same enthusiasm. He was a lifelong hacker who relished the beauty, peace and solitude of a golf course, even though he may have occasionally challenged the peacefulness of the game. He shared the sport with his son Ryan and the extensive group of friends he accumulated throughout his lifetime; they enjoyed annual golf trips nationwide. A distinct attribute of Steve’s is that if you became his friend, you would be a friend for life, all of whom were very important to him.

Steve was an avid outdoorsman. He loved being outdoors, enjoying boating, skiing, hiking, camping with his family and his yearly family reunions on Lake Erie with his large and loving family. Sitting around a fire with those he loved was a lifelong pleasure for Steve. He was also a loving father and stepfather. He earned his title of stepfather early on, which was quickly followed by “Dad” when he found out he was going to be a father to his children, Sarah and Ryan. Steve proudly earned the title Dad and stepdad to his nine children – his modern-day Brady Bunch.

Not too many people on Earth have the opportunity to meet their soulmate and best friend, but Steve was one of the lucky ones. He met his truest love, the former Elizabeth Lee Lockwood, in 2019, and on December 9, 2021, she made him the happiest man in the world when they became husband and wife. They did everything together, from boating on Saratoga Lake with their dog, Tuck, to enjoying concerts at SPAC, to riding the Harley through the Adirondacks, to sitting quietly overlooking the magnificent landscapes of Italy. Wherever they were, they found happiness being with each other.

Continuing his memory are his father, James Walsh; his wife, Elizabeth Walsh; and his treasured children, Sarah and Ryan (Kalah Pomrey); and his cherished stepchildren, Jessica Tucker, Brittany Blessing, Nicholas (Lauren) Lowe, Lyndsey (Corey) Harkin and Cameron, Garrett and Carson Borawski. He was the adored Papa Steve to his three grandchildren, Kye, Roe and Charlotte; and proud dog dad to Tuck. He is also survived by his siblings, Colleen (John) LaChapelle, Jamie (Berry Snell) Dinkens and Molli (Beau) Davis, as well as his nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom will ensure that the tales of Uncle Steve live on. He was predeceased by his mother, Karen Lee Walsh; and brother-in-law, Rodney Dinkens.

Calling hours and services took place on June 3 at the Glenville Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life gathering afterward at Carson’s Restaurant in Malta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park’s Carly Fund at http://spot.fund/CelebratingStephen. A celebration of life picnic will be held in Maumee on Saturday, July 27 from noon until 3:00 p.m. at 1001 W. Wayne St.

Elizabeth Schmidt

Elizabeth Patterson Schmidt passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, surrounded by her loving family.

Beth was born the youngest of three children to Ray and Barb (Potter) Lowry, of Maumee, on April 30, 1952. She met Bill Schmidt and they bonded over a shared love of old cars and music and married in 1980. Together they raised three wonderful children of their own. Beth will always be remembered by her family as a dedicated mother who was supportive of whatever interests they pursued. She loved to color with her kids when they were young, was always present on the sidelines at games and nailed the high harmony at living room sing-a-longs. Beth was also known to give incredible nicknames to her dogs, who she loved as members of the family. As “Mimi,” she spoiled her grandkids with snuggles, bedtime stories and an endless amount of snacks. Beth always loved Northern Michigan, playing cards with her family and friends, music, the Detroit Tigers, old Volkswagen Beetles, fluffy socks and Sunday drives.

She is survived by her brothers, Ray (Chieko) Lowry and Phil (Randi) Lowry; her loving husband, Bill; their children, Brian (Jill) Schmidt, Robin (Aaron) Stein and Geoff (Becca) Schmidt; her grandchildren, Brynn and Chloe Stein and Ollie and Simon Schmidt; and her beloved dog, Barry.

Her family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you consider honoring her by donating to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

George Hasselkus

George “Chris” Hasselkus, age 81, of Perrysburg, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 28, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Toledo on August 30, 1942 to Russel Bradley and Norma (Voll) Hasselkus, he grew up in Toledo and was a proud graduate of Harvard (Elementary School, that is), one of his favorite stories to share. He satisfied his love of nature and talking to people by working at his favorite job as manager ranger at Side Cut Metropark in Maumee for 20-plus years, loving every minute. He then moved to Ocala, Fla., in 1986 and worked at Florida Pest Control until his retirement in 2009. In his retirement, he was able to fulfill his dream of driving a school bus by driving for Marion County Schools. He loved driving the bus and interacting with the kids.

Chris had many hobbies and interests. He was an accomplished bowler in Toledo, even bowling two perfect 300 games during his career. He satisfied his desire to interact with the world as an amateur shortwave radio enthusiast. He connected with people across the globe from his home way before the internet was available. His love for travel extended to driving across the U.S. (he wouldn’t fly) to take in the beauty of 47 of the 50 states. Chris was also a history buff, specifically of Northwest Ohio. He enjoyed learning about Tecumseh and the Shawnee Nation as well as the struggles in the Great Lakes Region. This led to his passion for sharing information through asking trivia questions of his kids and grandchildren (and anyone else who would play). His love of baseball was most notable. He coached Maumee Little League for many seasons and even more importantly, he was the Cincinnati Reds’ biggest fan. Win or lose, he watched/listened to every Reds game. There were times he drove for hours from his home so he could catch the signal and listen to the game.

Chris found the love of his life, his soulmate, in 1986, when he married Hope M. (Weinheimer). She was his best friend, biggest supporter and heroic companion. Together they had a blended family that included children, Cindy (James) Hasselkus-Light, Debbie (John) Leibig, Rick (Tina) Hasselkus, Laura (Denis) Logan, Chris (Jennifer) Hasselkus and John (Tania) Hiles; grandchildren, Denis Logan, Samantha (Hussein) Awada, Kira Light, Shane Leibig, Serena (Rob) Shumate, Riley (Taylor) Hasselkus, Valerie (John) Fenimore, Dylan Logan, Morgan Hasselkus, Wesley Hiles, Simon Leibig, Evan Williams and Logan Williams; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Brayden, Ryan and Brennley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russel Hasselkus and Norma Szarlip; and his sister, Gretchen Hasselkus.

Chris loved First Corinthians 13, “Love is patient, love is kind.” He wants us all to remember that and to live our lives putting love first!

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7 in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Private graveside services will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made name to the National Park Foundation.