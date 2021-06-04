Obituaries: 06-03-21

Marvin Kotnik

Marvin a.k.a. “Marvinator” Kotnik, age 71, born in Washington (Avella), Pa., and current resident of Maumee, (formerly from North Ridgeville and Elyria) took his final ride to Hog Heaven on Thursday, May 6, at 7:05 p.m. at Hospice of Northwest Ohio to ride with the Angels.

Marv worked for more than 47 years as a forklift operator for Johns Manville, from which he retired in 2015. He had a love for riding motorcycles, drag racing, motorcycle/car shows, Deals Gap (the Dragon, Smoky Mountains), camping, traveling (as long as Becky was driving) and, more than anything, enjoying his pontoon at his lake house on Barton Lake and sitting on the front porch. He was an avid No. 3 Dale Earnhardt NASCAR fan and was also a member of the Northwest Ohio Street Machiners, Toledo Truckers, Spirits MC Club, Chrysler Club and associate of 33 years with Sarge in Women in the Wind.

Marvinator was an avid lover of Chevrolet and Mopars (Becky is the president of the Chrysler Classic Car Club of Toledo) and anything with flames being on his bike “Blackie,” shirts, shoes, pants, jackets and anything else he could find with flames, he would have it.

He is survived by his forever loving wife of more than 50 years, Becky (Nelson) Kotnik; daughter, Marcie “Bug” Kotnik; son, Deric (Joie) Kotnik; grandsons, Reese (mom, Samantha Kotnik) and Lucas Kotnik (mom, Krista Peer); sisters, Lelia, Diana, Jeanie and the baby sister, Dorothy; aunts, Karen and Dolly; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special family, Donnie Hahn, Dave Smith (Wrench), the Nijakowski Gang, JD, Norm Briney (along with the whole NASCAR gang from Waterville), Vickie/Dave (along with the rest of the Barton Lake family) and many others, as Marv didn’t have friends, everyone was “family” to him (you know who you are); and his beloved dogs, Tucker and Oscar (doxies).

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Kotnik; father, Jack Kotnik, Sr.; biological father, Harry Anderson; brother, Jack (Uncle Jack) Kotnik; grandparents, Walter and Ruth Charnik, Deuce and Macy; great-grandparents, Granny and Jake; and his beloved dogs, Buster and Lily.

There will be a celebration of life on two different dates depending on your location; the first on Saturday, June 19 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., with service at 2:00 p.m., at Eddie’s Place, 1433 Lowell St., Elyria, with a memorial ride prior to the service. Please contact Tim Neal for additional information at (440) 320-6525. The second service will be on Saturday, June 26 from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., with service at 2:00 p.m., at Iron Band Dogs (LEMC Clubhouse), 132 E. Airport Hwy. in Swanton. There will be an escorted memorial bike ride starting at Bunkers on Eber Road. Bikers will begin arriving at noon and leave promptly at 1:00 p.m. to head to Iron Band Dogs.

Justin Kovalik

Justin M. Kovalik, age 22, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, May 24.

Born in Toledo on October 23, 1998 to David and Katherine “Kitty” (Kephart) Kovalik, he was employed with the Carrdan Corporation for three years as a fork lift operator.

Justin is survived by his parents, David and Kitty Kovalik; siblings, Michael, Brittany, Joshua, Kenzie and Danielle Kovalik; and “Pappy,” James R. Kephart, Sr. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Frances Kovalik and Margaret Kephart.

Funeral services took place on June 2, at Newcomer-SW Chapel, followed by burial in Fort Meigs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kovalik Family in Justin’s memory. To leave a special message for Justin’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Barbara Gonsowski

Barbara Gonsowski, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, while holding the hands of her loving daughter Deborah and her adoring granddaughter April.

Born in October 1926 to Arthur and Vivian (Mowrey) Marquardt, she was a lifelong Toledoan and proud Woodward High School graduate. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Gonsowski, in 1947, and he preceded her in death. Barbara lived a full life. She was a wonderful wife and mother, doting grandmother and homemaker extraordinaire with impeccable taste and an eye for beauty. An award-winning flower arranger, blue ribbon baker, incredible cake decorator, costume designer, skilled knitter and sewer, she was multitalented and used her creativity to enhance family life. An avid reader and crossword whiz, she was always up for a good Scrabble match and loved to yell Bingo! She loved hunting for and collecting unique treasures in her travels.

A lifelong volunteer, Barbara is well-remembered by her Brownie and Girl Scout troop members, honored by local hospitals where she donated beautiful hand-knit lap blankets, baby wraps and hats, and served many years at the historic Wolcott House. Her work career included Lamson’s, United Dairy Farmers (Franklin’s) and FoxPhoto/Hallmark.

She is survived by her sisters, Nancy Aubry and Beth Sterba; children, Deborah (Jeffrey) Reagan, Robert Gonsowski, Gary Gonsowski and Nancy Martin; grandchildren, April (Steven) Cousino, Justin Gonsowski, Jordan (Emily), Sara and Erin Martin.

Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.