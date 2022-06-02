Obituaries: 06-02-22

Phyllis Hoag

Phyllis J. Hoag, age 92, of Maumee, passed away on March 13 at Elizabeth Scott Care Center.

Born in Maumee on June 27, 1929, to George and Ethel (Boehk) Snyder, she married Robert S. Hoag in Angola, Ind., on December 7, 1946; he preceded her in death in 2012. Phyllis was once employed at Sears Department Store and Wayne Trail Elementary in Maumee as a cafeteria monitor. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, Robert (Noreen), Ronald (Vicky) and Richard (Dianne) Hoag; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Herbert (Peg) and Roger Snyder. In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her grandson, John Hoag; brothers, George, Kenneth and Bernard Snyder; sister, Beatrice Briggs; and niece, Bea Ann Briggs.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Maumee Little League. Online condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Josephine VanWagner

Josephine “Jo” VanWagner, age 96, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, at Ohio Living Swan Creek.

Born in Toledo on August 19, 1925 to Clarence and Mildred (Foote) VanWagner, she was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster and then earned a master’s degree from The University of Toledo. Jo spent the majority of her teaching career at Maumee High School, where she taught social studies. She was very well-liked and respected by her pupils. After retirement, she volunteered at Toledo Hospital. Her greatest joy was boating on Lake Erie with the love of her life, Ken. Being an only child, she valued family relationships and long-lasting relationships with friends. A past member of Collingwood Presbyterian Church, she was an animal lover, especially dogs and hummingbirds. Jo was an avid reader, especially mysteries, and also enjoyed cooking.

Surviving are several cousins and dear friends, especially Ellen Hurd.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 in the chapel of Ohio Living Swan Creek. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ohio Living Swan Creek for their care and attention and asks that any donations in her memory be directed there. To share condolences with the family, visit walkerfuneralhomes.com.

William Hollar

William R. Hollar, age 93, of Maumee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, May 20.

Born in Tiffin to Calvin and Dorothy (Boroff) Hollar on March 2, 1929, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country during the Korean War as a staff sergeant. Shortly before he was discharged, he married the love of his life, Edna Hoplight, on August 12, 1952. Together they had two children.

William was employed by Toledo Edison for more than 40 years and became a member of the Toledo Edison Retiree Association. He was also a Mason. Even while working to support and raise his family, he donated his time as a Little League coach. William also enjoyed golfing, scuba diving and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Hollar; their children, Calvin (Tammy Stelmaszak) Hollar and Candace (Joseph) Kinney; granddaughter, Kalli (Brandon) Damon; and great-grandson, Beckett. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Family and friends were received on May 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee, followed by the funeral service. William’s final resting place will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Barbara Pease

Barbara Hartsook Pease, age 83, of Waterville, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 22, after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Toledo, Barb graduated from Clay High School in Oregon. She then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in home economics from The Ohio State University in 1960 and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from The University of Toledo in 1972. Barb began her 33-year teaching career in Alexandria, Ohio, then moved to Northwest Ohio to teach at Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse and later the Maumee City Schools. During her career, Barb served as a local and district FCS officer and Ohio Education Association representative. In 1972, she was recognized as one of 10 outstanding young women of Toledo. After retiring, she worked for H&R Block for more than 10 years.

Barb and James Pease, her husband of more than 62 years, traveled extensively, visiting every state in the United States at least once, all Canadian provinces and many other countries. They wintered in an RV in Florida, enjoying the warmer climates with family and friends of the South. Family was very important to Barb and much time was also spent in central Ohio to be with son David and daughter Laura and their families. When at home, Barb pursued her passion for birds and flowers and served as a volunteer naturalist with the local Metroparks. A longtime member of the Waterville United Methodist Church, she was an amazing, outgoing, generous woman who strived to always be active, always be learning and to always love.

Barb is survived by her husband, James; son, David, his wife Christina and granddaughter, Brittany (Kyle) Stankowski; daughter, Laura (Rhoades), her husband Joel and grandchildren Norah and C.J.; brothers, Wes Hartsook and Jim (Deborah) Hartsook; brother-in-law, Paul Pease; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were received on May 26 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. Barb’s funeral service took place on May 27 at the Waterville United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online memory, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Grace Brady

Grace T. Brady, age 87, of Toledo and formerly of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Born in New York City on November 16, 1934 to Henry and Julia (Jennings) Tiel, she was a member of Holland Free Methodist Church and the former Zion United Methodist in Toledo for many years. She was employed at Southwyck Lanes for 18 years. Grace enjoyed spending time with her family and going to Bible study with her friend, Eric Huffman.

Surviving are her children, Janet (Robert) Perryman, Scott (Molly) Brady and Carol (Richard) Yockey; grandchildren, Jill (Greg) Kramer, Robyn (Michael) Luce, Sean Brady, Christopher Brady and Brandon Yockey; and great-grandchildren, Evan and Nicholas Kramer and Adelyn and Emma Luce. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, George Brady; and brother, Harry Tiel.

Family and friends were received on May 30 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Funeral services took place on ay 31 at Holland Free Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Free Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Diana Coy

Diana Marie Coy, age 78, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, May 26.

Born in Toledo on May 11, 1944 to Frank and Virginia (Heltman) Wieczorek, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1962 and worked and retired from Gordon’s Gifts (1990–2004). Diana enjoyed traveling and visiting family at various military installations across the U.S., including Alaska. She enjoyed Red Wings hockey and her collectibles, along with antiquing and crafting with her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Diana will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 57 years, Ronald Coy; daughter, Deborah (Worth) Hoglund; grandchildren, Ty Hoglund and Kristin (Kyle) Coy; aunt, Joan Bigelow; and extended family and friends.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 11, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Please direct condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.