Obituaries: 06-01-23

Michael Conner

Michael J. Conner, age 77, of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, May 21.

Born in Toledo on September 27, 1945 to the late James and Frances Conner, he married Alvaleen Ford in 1969 and she survives in Waterville. Mike grew up in Monclova and graduated in 1963 from Anthony Wayne High School, where he played football. He went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1966 – 1971. He served two years of active duty and four years in the reserves.

In 1970, Mike went to work at Ohio Bell as part of a Navy apprenticeship program. He started as a lineman and worked his way up to a buried cable inspector, retiring in 1992. Mike was one of the original employees at Fallen Timbers Fairways, where he worked as a starter/ranger. Over the years, he also worked as a maintenance man, in the pro shop and as a cook and assisted with outings and holiday parties. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Monclova Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Mike was handy and could build and repair almost anything, thanks to his dad. He started deer hunting at the age of 16 and hunted with his good pal Lenny Stamm until he was 74. He enjoyed fishing in the Maumee River and Lake Erie with his dear friend Douglas McCreery and always looked forward to his yearly golf trips to Hilton Head, S.C., and cruises – his favorite being to Alaska. Mike was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. His greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family. He loved attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events, plays, recitals and school programs.

Along with his wife of 54 years, Alvaleen, Mike is survived by his children, James (Carole) Conner and Carrie (Stephen) Hayes; grandchildren, Grace Hayes, Conner Hayes, Jane Hayes, Norah Hayes, Molly Conner and Michael Conner. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timm Conner.

Family and friends will be received from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5 at Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse.

Mike’s family would like to give thanks to a special friend, Joe Warner, who helped Mike throughout his illness. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Brian Burgess

Brian Robert Keith Burgess passed away suddenly on May 28, just two days after his 46th birthday.

Born May 26, 1977 to James and Carol (Nichols) Burgess in Santa Cruz, Calif., he moved to Maumee when he was in third grade. He made quick friends with all the boys in the neighborhood and was still friends with most of them today.

Brian met his future wife working at McDonald’s in 1994 and he and Kelly spent the next 30 years living some of their greatest adventures. They were married on September 2, 2000 and welcomed daughter, Aubrey, in 2008 and son, Brenden, in 2012. Brian loved his kids more than anything and only wanted the very best for them. He worked as an HVAC technician for the last 20 years and truly loved working in the business and was extremely proud of his quality of work.

Brian is survived by his wife, Kelly (Cox) Burgess; daughter, Aubrey; son, Brenden; father, James (Sandy) Burgess; brothers Keith (Dacia) Gillespie and D.J. Kincaid; in-laws Bill and Jane Cox, sisters-in-law, Carrie Campbell, Shauna Cox, Autumn Burgess; brother-in-law, Patrick (Michelle) Cox and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was proceeded in death by his mother Carol, sister Cindy, brother Brett and we know they are all hugging each other still.

Visitation and service will be held on Friday, June 2 at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee. Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. and the service will start at 2:00 p.m. There will be a reception to follow, so please stay to share your memories of Brian because we know there are some good ones!

Donations can be made to the family to help cover funeral and other expenses. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.newcomertoledo.com.