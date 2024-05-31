Obituaries: 05-30-24

Bess M. Ramlow

Bess M. Ramlow, 99, passed away at her home on her birthday, May 25, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 25, 1925, in Monclova to Harry and Ola (Freshley) Phipps, Bess married her sweetheart, Richard G. Ramlow Sr. and together raised their sons.

Bess worked and retired from the State Home Savings Bank as a bank teller. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Also, she was the last living charter member of the Maumee Eagles Auxiliary. Bess loved listening to music, especially country music. She enjoyed basketball, cheering on the Detroit Pistons and Monclova teams, and was active as vice president for Little League, where she worked at the concession stands. Bess loved bowling, puzzles and playing cards with the girls.

Bess is survived by her sons, Michael R., Patrick G. (Jenifer “Jo”), and Richard G. (Linda) Ramlow; grandchildren, Natalie, Michael Jr., Mark, Brad, Rachel, Richard III “Rick” and Ryan; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Lillian Martin, Ena Church, Lela Whitwham, Juanita Sears, Ellen Schaller; and brother, Harry Phipps.

Friends will be received at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Friday, May 31 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Hospice. Online condolences may be left to the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.