Obituaries: 05-27-21

Ted Reed

Ted A. Reed, age 76, of Petersburg, Mich., passed away on Saturday, May 22, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

Born in Toledo on June 26, 1944 to Jack and Jeannette (Seiler) Reed, he was employed as an assembler for Detroit Stoker for 23 years. He enjoyed spending time at their cabin on the lake by the campfire.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Arne Pedersen. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Ann Reed; siblings, Susie Reed, Rex (Debbie) Reed and Kay (Roland) Pedersen; and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Ted’s memory. To leave a special message for Ted’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.