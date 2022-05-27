Obituaries: 05-26-22

Sharon Schulte

Sharon L. (Mikowetz) Schulte, age 78, passed away peacefully on November 12 after a battle with dementia.

Born in Toledo on June 3, 1943 to Paul and Grace (Evanoff) Mikowetz, a Celebration of Life is being planned on what would have been her 79th birthday, Friday, June 3. The Celebration of Life will take place at Waterville United Methodist Church, 7115 Waterville Monclova Rd., Waterville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a service and luncheon following at 11:00 a.m.

After graduating from Rogers High School in 1961, Sharon married and had three children with Charles Hansen. She attended The University of Toledo and completed her bachelor’s (1972), master’s (1975) and doctorate (1982) degrees from the Judith Herb College of Education. In 1974, she married her colleague, John Schulte, Jr., as both were teaching at Oakdale Elementary and East Toledo Junior High School. Sharon taught language arts and was an advisor of the student council and the student newspaper and a coach during her 14 years in the Toledo Public Schools.

Another life change led her to the New York City Schools as a teacher assigned, then as an educational administrator for the Chancellor’s Office. While taking a brief respite from the NYC system, she worked in New Jersey for three years teaching English and as a department chairperson. During her years in the New York Metropolitan area, Sharon enjoyed serving as an adjunct professor at St. John’s University for 13 years and teaching a course at Fordham University. She retired from the “Big Apple” in 2005, subsequently moving to Florida.

She served as an adjunct professor at Brevard Community College in Melbourne, Fla. She attended Crossroads Community Church, where she was on the council, sang in the choir and assisted wherever she could. Sharon was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed having lunches with the group. She returned to Ohio in 2018 due to recurring health issues and was a founding member of StoryPoint Senior Living Community in Waterville before moving in with her daughter and son-in-law. She was a member of Waterville United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and participated in Bible study.

Sharon is survived by her children, Charlene (Tim Monroe) Hansen, of Waterville, Douglas Hansen, of Palm Bay, Fla., and Marsha (Robin Lee) Hansen, of, Kihei, Hawaii; grandson, Alex Hansen, of Hilliard; step-grandsons, Bryan Monroe and Christopher Monroe, of Toledo, and step-great-granddaughter, Meredith Monroe; sister, Joy (David) Dudley, of South Dakota; and faithful companion, Polly Patch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Grace; sister, Carol Ulch; former spouse, John Schulte, Jr.; and companion, John Skalski.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waterville United Methodist Church, 7115 Waterville Monclova Rd., Waterville, OH 43566; or Phi Delta Kappa Educational Fund, P.O. Box 13090, Arlington, VA 22219 (memo the Dr. Sharon L. Schulte Scholarship).

Special thanks to caregivers Sam and Lexi along with Heartland Hospice personnel for their care and compassion. Mom always encouraged her students to go for their dreams and enrich their lives. Faith, education and music have always been key to her life.

Robert Haas

Robert A. Haas, age 95, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, May 17 at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

Born in Toledo on April 28, 1927 to Leonard and Ruth (Steinmiller) Haas, he left high school to join the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served on the USS Yellowstone as a gunner’s mate 3rd class during World War II. After being honorably discharged, he worked at Toledo Mold as a mold maker, retiring in 1990. In his retirement he spent five days a week playing golf with his younger brother. When they tired of golf, they walked five days a week. Bob was a life member of the Maumee Elks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Catherine; daughter, Debra Haas; and brothers, Leonard and Louis Haas. Surviving are his daughter, Michele (Jeff) Davidson; grandchildren, Joshua (Jaime), Michael (Kelly) and Joel (Jenny) Davidson; and great-grandchildren, Grace, Cameron, Steven, Riley, Casey, Evelyn and Silas. They all meant the world to Papa Bob, who was also survived by “the lady he went with,” Jean Brenner; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where a memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. The family suggests memorial donations to Ohio Living Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.