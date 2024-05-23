Obituaries: 05-23-24

Otto Adler

Otto “Dick” Richard Adler, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 16, surrounded by his family. He was a wonderful husband and devoted father and father-in-law.

Born in Toledo on June 2, 1932 to Leo J. and Mildred (Wangrin) Adler, Otto graduated from Libbey High School and The University of Toledo. He worked for the city of Toledo, where he was the commissioner of Streets, Harbor and Bridges and completed his tenure with the city as commissioner of Solid Waste. Integrity was everything to Otto and was central in his professional and personal life. He was curious about of all kinds of topics, including old-time radio and the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. He loved trivia and puzzles.

Otto was a master gardener and loved tending to his flower and vegetable garden. He and his wife Donna enjoyed traveling, most notably to Caneel Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands, 11 countries in Europe and Acapulco. They had a passion for finding bed and breakfasts in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, exploring new food and gardens. Otto was a self-proclaimed “foodie,” experimenting with different restaurants, flavors and food cultures.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna, and his son, Richard Adler (Laura Pawuk).

Graveside services will be private in St. Patrick Providence Cemetery in Grand Rapids. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Toledo Botanical Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Allen Radlinski

Allen Leonard Radlinski, age 74, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, May 17.

Born in Toledo on July 20, 1949 to Aloysius and Evelyn (Sobczak) Radlinski, Allen served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant. He was a 1971 graduate of The University of Toledo with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Allen was a member of the business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi and ROTC. He was employed at Monroe Manufac-turing, Ferro, Lear, Expressbill, IAC and Biofit.

Allen was a high school sports official, refereeing basketball for 50 years, volleyball for 45 years, football for 21 years and lacrosse for eight years. He is a “Golden Whistle” award recipient and officiated numerous playoff games and state championships. He was secretary for the Northwest Ohio District Basketball Association for more than 30 years and was a staff member and volunteer for the Glass City Marathon for 25 years.

It was in Allen’s nature to give back to his community. During his lifetime, he donated nearly 20 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross, was on the IRB board at Toledo Hospital and volunteered at numerous church festivals and events. In retirement, he was a substitute teacher, taking over 120 assignments a year.

Allen loved working outside and the neighbors always said he had the nicest lawn on the block. He took great pride in his children’s accomplishments and attending all of his grandkids’ activities and sporting events. Undoubtedly, his greatest joy was spending time with his loving family and friends.

Allen is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Denise Radlinski; children, Aaron (Meggin) Radlinski, Brad Radlinski and Craig Radlinski; grandchildren, Allison, Andrew, Matthew, A.J. and Alex; grand-dogs, Gatsby, Arya and Maribel; and his sister, Judith (Joe). He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Aloysius Radlinski.

Friends and family were received at the Newcomer Funeral Home (Southwest Chapel) on May 22. The Celebration Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.