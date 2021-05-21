Obituaries: 05-20-21

Kristine Utterback

Kristine T. Utterback, age 71, of Laramie, Wyo., passed away on Monday, April 5, at the Hospice of Laramie.

Born in Toledo on February 18, 1950 to Rufus and Margie (Marlow) Utterback, she grew up in Whitehouse, in a family that highly valued their faith, education and community service. From these roots, Kris brought joy and light to all she encountered, and her unwavering commitments to education, service, music and her faith made her communities better.

Kris was a steadfast, lifelong music maker. She grew up singing with her family at home, in school and church choirs, and in Girl Scouts. She played the flute and viola in school bands and orchestra and was a founding member of the Anthony Wayne Choral Society. She couldn’t imagine life without music constantly running through her mind. She said if she ever lost her hearing that she would be able to play in her mind’s ear the repertoire she knew by heart for a good long while. She appreciated the influence and strong guidance of the musicians in her life who opened doors to the “vastness of musical worlds out there.” Music was her on-ramp to higher education and, through touring choirs and orchestras, spurred a lifelong love of travel as well.

For many years, Kris gifted her time and talent to the St. Matthew’s Cathedral Choir and the Laramie Civic Chorus. Singing sacred music throughout her life enriched her connection to Spirit and, together with her 40-year practice of centering prayer, was the primary source of her grounding. Her contemplative practice and the sacred space it created for Kris was both present and active in her academic life and work as well, enabling her to better experience and express her heart for service and the people whose lives she touched.

As a first-generation college student, Kris obtained a Bachelor of Music in Viola Performance, a Master of Music in Music History, a Master of Arts in History, as well as a Ph.D. in Medieval Studies. During her 32-year tenure as an Associate Professor at the University of Wyoming, she served as chair of both the History Department and the Philosophy and Religious Studies Department. She viewed her students as partners in learning and pioneered non-traditional methods in her teaching, which gave rise to her earning the Extraordinary Merit in Teaching in the College of Arts and Sciences Award twice.

In all areas of her life, Kris continually sought to expand her view of the world. She valued travel as a transformative experience for broadening the scope of her life and her appreciation of the world. She extended these values through her teaching by traveling with her students around the world. Kris served as a Fulbright Scholar in Hong Kong and studied, taught, consulted and presented at conferences around the world, including in England, France, Spain, Kenya, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and India.

Kris was a long-term volunteer at the Benedictine Abbey of Walburga in Colorado, and one of the first volunteers to serve at the Hospice of Laramie when it opened. She regularly supported Wyoming Public Media, the Downtown Clinic of Laramie and the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Kris deeply believed in the value of sacred music and its importance to the community. She spent her final months arranging to strengthen and expand music programs in and beyond St. Matthew’s Cathedral Parish by establishing the K.T. Utterback Gift of Sacred Music Endowment.

Kris was preceded in death by her husband, Todd Sermon; parents, Rufus and Margie Utterback; and siblings, Paul Utterback and Margene Whittenburg. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Amanda Sermon, of Salt Lake City; niece, Amy Whittenburg, of Kirkland, Wash.; nephews, Phillip Utterback, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Joshua Utterback, of Potomac Falls, Va.; and aunt, Betty Marlow Miller, of Pemberville, Ohio.

Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral in Laramie, Wyo., with the Very Rev. Brian K. Gross presiding. Inurnment will follow at St. Matthew’s Columbarium. In the interest of public health and to follow CDC guidelines, the service will also be available to stream safely online through the church’s website at www.stmatthewscathedrallaramie.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the K. T. Utterback Gift of Sacred Music Endowment may be sent to St. Matthew’s Cathedral. Donations may also be sent to Wyoming Public Media, the Downtown Clinic of Laramie or the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.

Beverly Pfleghaar

Beverly Ann Pfleghaar, age 82, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, May 10, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Monclova on January 12, 1939 to Lee and Margaret (Freeman) Adams, she was a Maumee High School graduate, Class of 1957. Bev was employed with the Hoover Company for more than 20 years and then continued her sales career selling Hoover Sweepers at The Andersons in Maumee. Beverly enjoyed playing cards, trips to Las Vegas, sewing and spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, whom she married on May 21,1960; daughter, Rhonda Pickle; son, Jay (Sheri) Pfleghaar; grandchildren, Jordan and Nikki; and longtime friends, Bess, Karen, Thumper and Judy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stan Ganshaw; and sister, Pat Enright.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be private. A gathering of friends and family will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially her nurse Mel, for the exceptional care Bev received in her last days. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Betty Dick

Betty Lenore Dick, age 88, of Whitehouse, passed away peacefully, with three of her boys and daughter-in-law at her side, on Wednesday, May 12. Betty completed a wonderful life with her husband Don, her boys and their wives, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and myriad other loved relatives and special friends too numerous to list.

Born to Swedish immigrants Gustav and Hannah Ovall (Petersen), she was the youngest and last surviving of their 17 children. She remained very close to many of her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and their families throughout her life. She graduated from Waite High School and worked various positions including modeling for Lasalle & Koch Department Store and the annual Toledo Edison Fashion show.

Betty married Donald Floyd Dick in 1956 and they raised four sons on their farm in Whitehouse. Don often said, “We never had a bad day (together).” She was a devoted and loving mother who encouraged and guided her boys through 4-H, piano lessons, sports, marching band, church activities, school and more. They also kept the boys busy running a strawberry farm and tending to chickens, sheep, goats and horses. Later they purchased a shoreline cottage on Lake Gage, Ind., which was her sanctuary and a gathering place for family and friends.

Betty and Don were founding members of Community of Christ Lutheran Church, with Don signing the original mortgage for the church. Betty volunteered and invested her time wherever she was needed. She spent countless hours delivering mobile meals to those in need. When her sons’ primary school could not afford a gym teacher, she volunteered and taught the classes with the help of two other mothers. When several of her sisters’ health declined, she was there to help and support them. Her greatest joy and source of pride were her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren to whom she was devoted.

Betty is survived by her four boys, David (Elizabeth) with children Steven, Matthew and Julie; Bradley and son Jonah; Matthew (Lisa) with children Jessie (Drew) Blazsik, Clara and Laura; and Grant (Tuija) with children Sofia and Christian; and also the Blazsik great-grandchildren gang: Avery, Braden, Cole, Christian and Hannah.

Visitation was on May 16 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. A memorial service took place on May 17 at Community of Christ Lutheran Church. Memorial donations may be directed to Mobile Meals of Toledo or Community of Christ Lutheran Church. To leave an online condolence, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.