Obituaries: 05-18-23

Kimberly Wampler

Kimberly C. Wampler, age 71, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, May 11, at her home.

Born in Bellevue, Ohio, on April 30, 1952 to Jack and Marilyn (Foos) Campbell, she was a 1970 graduate of Bellevue High School and studied at Mercy College of Nursing. Kim served her community as an LPN before devoting her life as a stay-at-home mom to her beloved children and husband of 36 years, Ray. She was an avid gardener, dancing queen, karaoke-loving singer and skilled crafter; she even knew the fine art of creating stained glass pieces. Kim was a passionate Ohio State Buckeyes fan who looked forward to the football season every year. She enjoyed spending her time “flower hopping,” antiquing and spoiling everyone she loved, especially her grandbabies.

Those closest will miss her fun and outgoing nature. As a cheerleader for everyone in life, no one was a stranger to Kim; she had the kindest heart, which she offered to all and will be deeply missed. She will be remembered for her kind, genuine heart, her infectious laugh and the life she brought to the party.

Kim is survived by her children, Cory Wampler, Sara Wampler and Stacy (Nick) Lucking; grandchildren, Hayden, Jackson and Noah; brother, Scott Campbell; sister-in-law, Jo Ann (Ron) Rieger; brother-in-law, David Wampler; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Wampler; father, Jack Campbell; mother, Marilyn (Foos) Campbell; mother-in-law, Margaret “Peg” (Hall) Wampler; and father-in-law, Larry Wampler.

Family and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. Donations in Kim’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left to her family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.