Obituaries: 05-16-24

Marilyn Kolbow

Marilyn M. Kolbow, age 85, passed from this earth on Monday, April 29.

Born in Toledo on November 29, 1938 to Cleland and Helen Bishop, Marilyn was blessed with three siblings, an older brother Richard and two younger sisters, Barbara and Nancy. She grew up in the Old West End of Toledo and attended Glenwood Elementary School and Scott High School. While attending Scott, Marilyn was very active in both the band and student council. Following graduation, she married Conrad Kolbow, Sr., a neighborhood man who had just returned from the service. The couple had three sons, Conrad, Jr., Joseph and John, and following eight years of living in Toledo, the family moved to Maumee.

When the boys began school, Marilyn returned to school to further her education at The University of Toledo, where she earned not only her bachelor’s degree but also her master’s degree in education. She taught elementary school in Maumee for 28 years and was recognized for her efforts by being given the “Golden Apple” award. She was also credited with beginning the Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at her school.

For as much as Marilyn loved teaching, her favorite activity was watching her sons and grandchildren participate in their favorite hobbies. She could be found at ballparks, ice arenas, concerts and festivals throughout Northwest Ohio. Marilyn loved her family and she did everything she could to make sure they knew she was in attendance at all of their activities. Her presence will be missed by not just her family, but so many others who met and got to know her over the years. She was a lifetime member of Rosewood/Fairgreen Presbyterian Church. Her kind heart and loving soul will never be forgotten.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 49 years, Conrad, Sr.; siblings, Richard and Barbara; and granddaughter, Katherine. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Ahrens; brother-in-law, James Greenwood; sons, Conrad, Jr. (Kimberlee), Joseph (Terry) and John (Becky); grandchildren, Bridgett (Chad) Johnson, Erick, Kurt, Ty, Corey (Alicia) Kolbow, Brian Causer and Laurie (Michael) Causer; and great-grandchildren, Camden, Bennett and Weston Johnson, Hudson, Graham, Blakely Crew and Baker Kolbow Anna, Olivia Causer, Klara, Johannes Causer.

Friends may call at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, in Maumee on Saturday, May 4, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maumee Panther Pride Foundation and Maumee Little League.

Hazel Dussel

Hazel Lee (Van Cleve) Dussel passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 28, at the age of 98.

On December 6, 1946, she married fellow Maumee High School graduate James Dussel. Both lifelong residents of Maumee, they enjoyed visiting many countries around the world. She was very involved in the community, teaching Sunday School, and was a Boy Scout den mother for 13 years and a proud member of the Maumee Flower Garden Club for more than 20 years.

Hazel shared her mother’s love of bowling, bowling in a league for more than 15 years. She served on various committees at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for more than 50 years. Before she married, Hazel worked for the Bell and Beckwith brokerage firm in downtown Toledo. She worked many years for Dussel Insurance Agency while raising four children, participating in their extracurriculars, running the household and participating in James’ political career of more than 20 years.

Hazel is survived by three of her children, Jim Dussel, Daniel (Linda Cooper) Dussel and Nancy (Chuck) Webster; along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jim, and her son, David.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Panther Pride Foundation for Maumee City Schools. Online condolences may be shared at Newcomertoledo.com.

Jack Berry, Sr.

Jack W. Berry, Sr., passed away in his Maumee home, during the wee hours of Sunday morning, April 28, with all his children very nearby and vigilantly taking turns looking in on him. He fought a long and hard battle with renal failure but did it on his terms, having made the decision to forgo dialysis, and to let go and let God handle it, and God decided to take our Dad home exactly six months to the day that He took our Mom home. So, our beloved parents are rejoicing in each other’s arms once again.

Jack Sr. was born on October 16, 1930, to Mary (Savory) Pringle Berry Stanford and Edward Berry, in Perrysburg. He lived in and attended Perrysburg schools through the seventh grade. After his parents divorced, his mother moved her five boys to Maumee. Being a single mother of five children in the ’30s and ’40s was hard. The family moved many times and the boys often got split up, living with various friends and relatives and for a couple years were in and out of different school systems.

At one point, the family had an apartment upstairs, one door over from Dale’s Bar in Maumee. Jack loved to tell the story of how he snagged a job as a young boy, working for Dale restocking the beer coolers and other odd jobs in the bar for a couple quarters and a hamburger. For unknown reasons, during the end of the eighth grade, Jack moved back to his Dad’s in Perrysburg, but he was determined to continue attending and graduate from Maumee, so for the remainder of his high school years, he got up every morning and walked from his Dad’s house in Perrysburg to Maumee High School (now Maumee Middle School) and back home again.

He was the first of his siblings to graduate from high school, an achievement he always credited to his love of sports, not the love of education. He excelled in sports, lettering in both varsity football and track. He held the school record for pole vault, which was significant for that time because the poles were made of an unbending wood, not fiberglass that athletes have the advantage of using in the sport today. Jack proudly graduated from Maumee High School in 1949. After graduation, he worked as a drill press operator and trucker for Gendron Wheel Co. in Perrysburg.

Soon after, in 1951, Uncle Sam came knocking and Jack was drafted during the Korean War. After completing basic training in Fort Knox, Ky., he traveled by ship to Germany and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Kitzingen, Germany in the 544th Armor, USAR, serving as a tank driver and gunner, advancing to the rank of corporal. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and moved back to his Dad’s in Perrysburg.

Soon after coming home, he met the love of his life, Carol Sabo, also of Perrysburg. Ironically, Carol lived with her parents, about six houses down the street from Jack’s Dad. They started dating, had a somewhat dramatic courtship, then ended up eloping on September 3, 1955, in The Chapel in the Garden in Angola, Ind. They had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary before Carol passed away in October 2023.

After they married, Carol’s father got Jack an interview with the company he was employed with and in late 1957, Jack joined the United Glassworkers Local No. 9 (in later years, it became Aluminum, Brick and Glass Workers International Union, Local 9) and landed his permanent position at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company, where he worked for 32 years, retiring in 1990.

He took a few years off before realizing retirement wasn’t really for him. Then at the age of 65, he found his dream job of working in the bag room at Belmont County Club in Perrysburg. He worked there another 14 years and wouldn’t have left if it hadn’t started taking a toll on him physically. But, boy, did he love that job, the staff and the members of that club!

He also loved to play golf and horseshoes and go camping with his family in his 5th wheel. He was an avid fisherman and an excellent bowler, having won many league championships, held high game, high series and high average honors. One of Jack’s highest achievements was rolling a perfect 300 game at Interstate Lanes in Rossford. His perfect game was back in the ’80s, when perfect games still meant something because bowling balls back then weren’t made of the high-tech materials they are today. Later in life, Jack became a voracious reader of all subjects and became one of the most intelligent men you could meet. He also loved to do crossword puzzles and won every Trivia Pursuit and Scrabble game the Berry family played.

Jack and his late wife Carol were 66-year members of Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg, where Jack served as an usher for many years. Church members and friends would line up around the parking lot for Jack’s famous barbecue chicken year after year at the annual ice cream social. Jack was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Maumee for many years and was a current lifetime member of the Maumee Elks Lodge 1850. He and Carol could be seen socializing weekly with friends at the Elks Lodge.

Jack’s greatest achievement was the love he had for his wife and four children. It was evident in his selfless ways and the love, respect and adoration given back to him.

Preceding Jack, Sr. in death were both parents; his beloved wife of 68 years, Carol Lou (Sabo) Berry; half-sister, Marie (Harold) Shaul; half-brothers, James Pringle, Richard (Eddie) Pringle and Robert (Betty) Pringle; and brother, Duane (Janet) Berry. Surviving are his adult children, Jack Berry, Jr., Joyce Berry, Julie Berry and Jeff (Chrissy) Berry; brothers-in-law, Richard (Debbie) Sabo and Larry Sabo; sister-in-law, Janelle Karsten; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also special to Jack were Jay and Pastor Grace Brooks and Pastor Jim Caldwell; and with over a 50-year friendship, Max and Helen Kinkaid.

The Berry family would like to give extra special thanks to Hospice Home Care of NW Ohio, especially Anita, who made herself available to us 24/7 for questions and concerns and the complete staff who provided exceptional care and compassion to our Dad for almost five months. We don’t have the words to express our gratitude.

Visitation in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee will be on Thursday, May 16, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Friday, May 17, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio or Kidney Foundation of NW Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

John Whitescarver

John T. Whitescarver, age 93, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, with his loving wife Mary by his side.

Born on July 16, 1930 in Lewisburg, Ky., he was the seventh of nine children. The family later moved and made their home in Toledo. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War as a radio operator in the 1st Cavalry Division. Following his military service, he met the first love of his life, Eileen Lambert. They soon married and raised four children. They shared 35 years together before Eileen’s passing. John was then fortunate enough to find love again while working at Frank Elementary School in Perrysburg when a friend introduced him to Mary. He went on to wed Mary Arendt on September 8, 1989 and spent a wonderful 35 years of love and life with her.

John worked for Willys Overland, then for many years as a commercial truck driver, and last as head custodian at Frank Elementary School in Perrysburg prior to his retirement.

John was loved by all who had the good fortune to know him. He gave of himself unselfishly and loved his family deeply.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrtie Whitescarver; first wife, Eileen Whitescarver; brothers, Chester, Lawrence, Herman, Jewel and Kenneth; and sisters, Clarine, Marge and Bernice. He leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Whitescarver; sons, Michael, Steve (Lucita) and Tim Whitescarver; daughter, Laurie (Jim) Shipp; stepdaughters, Robin (Charles) Sisak, Denise (John) Russell, Pamela Arendt and Victoria (Brad) Arendt; 16 grandchildren, Rachel, Lisa, Amy, Chris, Sean, Nathan, Julian, Kelsey, Michelle, Douglas, Donald, Julie, Christine, David, Jimmy and Nicholas; 23 great-grandchildren; and two fifth-generation great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Friday, May 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo, where funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. To leave a special message for John’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.