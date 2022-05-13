Obituaries: 05-12-22

Edith Keene

Edith Irene (Robertson) Keene, age 95, of Waterville Township, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at Elizabeth Scott Rehab Center.

Born in Monroe, Mich., on August 29, 1926 to James and Maggie (Ellison) Robertson, it was in Toledo where she met the love of her life, James Keene, at the Trianon Ballroom. They married in 1948. After two children, she took a job at the Gulf Oil Corporation in 1955 and retired from there after 29 years. In 1959, she and Jim bought their first home at 594 Sylvandale Ave. in Oregon, in a great neighborhood. She helped her husband start his own business and became the bookkeeper. In the early 60s, they bought a log cabin in Luzerne, Mich., and spent many summers taking family and friends up on weekends or longer. In 1966, they built their dream home on 2.5 acres in Springbrook Farms in Waterville Township.

In the early ‘80s, Jim was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and after two surgeries and a stroke, Edith took loving care of him, with the help of a good friend, Betty Trail, and family members until his passing in October of 1991. She opened her home and heart to any family member who needed a place to live. She was a member of Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse and for a short time she worked in the office when Rev. Ray Gottschling was ministering there. Family gatherings at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas were always special to her and Jim. She had many interests, including the stock market, going to the casinos and antique shops and traveling. She was a collector of many things.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Patricia Breitner; grandchildren, Heather Brewster and Brian (Tricia) Brewster; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey (Casey), Austin, Paige and Aiden Brewster; great-great-grandchild, Anakin Brewster; siblings, Christine Robertson, Merl Robertson and Debbie (Tim) Lynch; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Keene; son-in-law, Bruce Breitner; brother, Charles “Clayton” Robertson; sisters, Geraldine Brancheau and Ann Davis; sister-in-law, Betty Robertson; and brother-in-law, Legrande Brancheau.

The family would like to thank Elizabeth Scott and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care and kindness. Cremation services are being handled by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Burial will take place in Highland Memory Garden in Waterville. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.