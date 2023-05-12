Obituaries: 05-11-23

Beverly Jacobs

Beverly “Becky” Jacobs, age 86, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, May 1.

Born in Toledo on January 8, 1937, to the late Leo and Hazel (Hall) Potter, she married Norman Jacobs on September 15, 1956, and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2008. Becky was a 1955 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. She went on to graduate from The University of Toledo in 1987. Becky worked as a photojournalist for The Mirror Newspapers and the Bowling Green Sentinel Tribune for many years. She was a very talented photographer.

Becky was a member of the Waterville Historical Society, the Anthony Wayne Education Foundation, Profit & Pleasure, the Shriners Campers and the Manhattan Dance Company, with which she performed tap dancing. She was active in the baking competitions at the Wood County Fair for 70 years. She enjoyed spending time at the Bowling Green Senior Center and painting. Becky was known for her elaborate baking during every Christmas season and would share her baked goods with everyone.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Janay) Jacobs, of Orange Park, Fla., Dawn (Paul Robinson) Jacobs, of Bowling Green, and Melissa (John) Hart, of Thurston, Ohio; sister, Noreen (Wayne) Graves, of Swanton; grandchildren, Amanda, Katherine, Jennifer, Raymond, Daniel and Luke; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral service took place on May 5 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Anthony Wayne Education Foundation for Scholarships. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Patricia Rudes

Patricia Rudes, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, in Hampton, Va., at the home of her daughter, Tracy.

Patricia was born on July 14, 1930, in Piqua, Ohio. She was a pianist, a scholar and an actress from high school until she was well into her 80s. She married the love of her life, James Rudes, in 1952, the day after they both graduated from Bowling Green State University. Jim and Pat made a home and raised their two daughters in Maumee They were two of the founders of a local theater group called Maumee Civic Theatre during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. They were both involved in many plays in the Toledo area and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Ms. Rose’s Dinner Theatre in Perrysburg in 2002.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James Rudes; her parents, Gladys and Raymond Boller, Jr.; her younger brothers, Raymond III, Harry (Hank) and Michael; as well as their firstborn daughter, Elizabeth.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracy (Christopher) Dove and Amy Walton; grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Howland, Adam (Christina) Howland, Christopher (Christine) Walton, Chelsea (Chauncey) Walton-Garcia, Chelsea (Stefan) Merizalde, Taylor Tousignant and Erin Hall; as well as five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned for Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 310 Elizabeth St. in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any the following organizations: Toledo Repertoire Theatre, Village Players of Toledo, Sunshine Inc. of NW Ohio or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee.