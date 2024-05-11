Obituaries: 05-09-24

Patricia Simon

Patricia M. (Kahle) Simon, age 96, moved ahead on her journey to our loving Lord on Sunday morning, April 21.

Born in Maumee on August 28, 1927 to George and Frances (Nichter) Kahle, Pat married Robert (Bob) Simon on August 21, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. They had four children, Hal (Karen), Beth Thompson (Jeff), Eric (Jackie) and Kim Hall. She had nine grandkids, Elliot, Ryan, Lindsy, David, Jared, Noelle, Kevin, Elizabeth and Sarah, as well as 10 great-grandkids and chosen family member, Judy-Judy.

Pat was an outstanding grandmother, and her children were blessed to come to know her in a special and loving way the last couple of years, when she was shown great care and compassion by the people at Lakes of Monclova. We thank them for caring for her.

Pat is also survived by her sister, Sister Marie Therese, of High Ridge, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, nearly 38 years ago; and her lifelong best friend and sister, Bernie. They are all finally together again!

Following Mom’s wishes: “She lived, she died.”

Private graveside services will be held this summer. For those wishing to remember mom, please consider a donation in her name to Lakes of Monclova Life Enrichment Department. This fund will help them continue to care for their clients with “extras” on those special days throughout the year. To leave a special message for Pat’s family please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Evan Washburn

Evan Mark Benjamin Washburn, age 39, of Nashville, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 29, 1984 to Myles and Sylvia Washburn in Toledo, before graduating from Maumee High School in 2002, he earned his Eagle Scout badge as part of the Boy Scouts of America. He then attended the University of Cincinnati and graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. After college, he went to officers training at Ft Lewis, Wash., and was commissioned as a second lieutenant with the U.S. Army. During his tenure with the Army and National Guard, he earned the rank of captain, was commander of the 1191st Engineering Battalion and ultimately achieved the rank of major. He proudly served our country in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2010 and again in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2014. During his time in the Army, Evan received a number of Army Commendation Medals, including the Army Achievement Medal, NATO Medal, the Army Engineer Association Bronze Order of Fleury Medal and the United States of America Bronze Star Medal.

In his civilian life, Evan worked for BAE Systems, Procter & Gamble and the Mars Company as a packaging engineer. Evan loved working out and keeping in shape. During COVID, his garage was his gym. Every day at 11:00 a.m., he would stop and work out with his D1 team. Evan was an organ donor, so his tissues and corneas will be used to help someone in need. His family encourages everyone to become an organ donor in Evan’s memory.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Norman Gansmiller. He is survived by his wonderful daughter, Ellise Marie, who worshiped her “Dada.” He was a wonderful and devoted father. He is also survived by his parents; brother, Alex (Megan); uncle, Ben Saldaña (Linda); aunts, Marlene Gansmiller and Belinda DiTieri; dear family friends, “Uncle” Denny and “Aunt” Jan Metztger; and many wonderful cousins and friends.

Visitation was at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Broadway St., Maumee on May 4, followed by a memorial service with military honors. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to H.O.O.V.E.S www.hooves.us/; Wounded Warriors support.woundedwarriorproject.org; or the Gary Sinese Foundation garysinisefoundation.org.

Jane Hutchinson

Jane Ann Hutchinson, age 82, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, May 5.

Born on September 25, 1941, she was the daughter of G. Richard and Mary Gares Suter and was raised in West Unity, Ohio. Jane graduated from Hilltop High School in 1959 and received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Ohio Northern University in 1963. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and served as pledge master and chapter president.

In 1965, Jane married James A. Hutchinson in West Unity. They chose to live on the farm that was purchased from the United States government in 1834 by Jane’s great-great-grandfather, John Gares. Jane served as an elementary school teacher at Maumee City Schools, Montpelier Exempted Village Schools, Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools and North Central Local Schools prior to staying home to raise her children. She went on to work at the West Unity Banking Company and the Citizens National Bank in West Unity before finishing her career at the Montpelier Public Library and the Harris-Elmore Public Library, where she won five national awards for display and set designs. Jane was a member of the Maumee United Methodist Church and previously a longtime member of the West Unity United Methodist Church.

Jane is survived by her husband Jim and her children, Matthew James Hutchinson (Joy) of Wauseon, Sarah Beth May (Brian), of Cincinnati, and Mary Jane Wyrick (Curtis), of Monclova. Matt, Sally and Molly were the sixth generation to live on the Gares homestead. She is also survived by grandchildren, Madeline Jane Wyrick, James Thomas Hutchinson, Benjamin Henry Wyrick and Marie Ann Hutchinson; brother, Jack Gares Suter (Janet); sister, Barbara Beth Altman (Andrew); sisters-in-law, Carol Mae Knapp (Lamont) and Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Paul, Robert and Hubert Hutchinson and John Smid; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Smid, Doris Eckhardt and Dicie Hutchinson.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at the West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 N. Liberty St. A memorial service will be held at the West Unity United Methodist Church at 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, followed by a brief committal service at the German M.E. Church in rural West Unity.

Jane and Jim were founders and supporters of the Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation and created the James A. and Jane A. Hutchinson Fund to support the Mary Gares Suter Scholarship and the German M.E. Church. The family suggests that memorial gifts be made to continue supporting these efforts either via mail at 110 S. Walnut St., P.O. Box 651, Bryan, OH 43506 or online at www.bryanareafoundation.org/millcreek-west-unity-area-foundapn. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com