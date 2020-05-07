Obituaries: 05-07-20

William Pierce

William R Pierce, age 87, of Maumee, passed away of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28 at The Lakes of Monclova.

Born in Fremont on June 22, 1932 to Steven and Rosalyn (Mehling) Pierce, he graduated from Maumee High School in 1951 and then entered the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS New Jersey in the Atlantic during the Korean Conflict. After an honorable discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Jane Kervin, on April 18, 1953. He then began working for the telephone company and later as an electrician. In 1963, Mr. Pierce purchased Cook Electric and formed Pierce Electric Inc., specializing in traffic signalization and local municipal accounts. He served the communities of Maumee, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania, Waterville, Bradner, Fayette, Montpelier, Genoa and Delta, and Wood and Lucas counties for their traffic controls.

A father of three, he was family-oriented, worked seven days a week employing his mother, wife and sons, and “was one of the good guys,” according to his son Terry. His wife and children wanted for nothing as he was a devoted provider. He loved to fly his plane, travel with family and friends, pulling off a good prank and a good joke. He was very kind, honest and patient and would help anyone who was in need. He was the family historian and researched an amazing genealogical history. Mr. Pierce was a member of the IBEW Local 8, NECA and the Maumee Elks and Eagles.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane, on October 8, 2017; and brothers, James and Robert, he is survived by his sons, Timothy (Kay) and Terry Pierce; daughter, Tracey (Gerry) Pierce Gurn; and many in-laws.

The private service was streamed live from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee on May 2. A 21-gun salute will be planned for the future when the family can gather and remember this amazing man. RIP DAD, give mom a kiss from us. Until we see you both again, we love you and thank you for being the best. The family extends special thanks to Todd, Shynese, Ambria and Rick at The Lakes of Monclova for their communication, kindness, compassion and caring for our dad. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Maumee or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Robert Phillips

Robert E. Phillips, age 59, of Waterville, passed away on Monday, March 23 at The Toledo Hospital

He was born in Toledo on December 21, 1960 to William and Mary (Dublin) Phillips. Bob was a 1978 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and worked for the village of Waterville before joining Johns Manville as a binder mixer, retiring in 2006. Bob was a teacher and encouraging preacher of gun safety and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, enjoyed serving his community, was a former Anthony Wayne Youth Sports football and baseball coach for more than 30 years and was an assistant Scoutmaster. Bob was all about anything having to do with helping kids – giving advice, coaching or as just an available ear willing to listen.

He married Stacia (Robinson) on May 28, 1983. She survives, along with sons, Robert Dean (Erin), Mark (Tiffany), Eric (Rachel) and Michael; grandchildren, Andrew, Lilly, Dallas, Colt, Zeph, Nick, Maddy, Trevor and Sophia; siblings, Kathy Ann Budai, William (Kim) Phillips Jr., Kim (Ed) Houser and Kenneth (Patricia) Phillips; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were private. The family suggests memorial donations to an educational fund being set up for Bob’s grandchildren.

Jeffery Hardy

Jeffery William Hardy, age 60, of Maumee, passed away on Tuesday, April 21.

Born in Toledo on November 18, 1959 to Donald and Rita (Giles) Hardy, he was employed at Lott Industries since 1978. Jeffery’s love of life was evident in his gregarious personality and wonderful “hardy” laugh. He loved a mean game of Uno and a great beat with which to sing and dance.

Jeffery is survived by his siblings, Donna (Michael) Johnston, Joseph (Pamela) Hardy, Elizabeth (KC) Conover, Richard (Sue) Hardy, David (Tammy) Hardy and Diane (Bill) Mullee; and 20 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the health pandemic, graveside services were private. The family requests those wishing to offer a tribute to make a donation in Jeffery’s name to Wiley Homes, 5250 Renwyck, Suite D, Toledo, OH 43615.

Geraldine Brown

Geraldine Brown, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, the family announced with deep sadness.

Born on August 27, 1936, Geraldine graduated from Maumee High School and later in life worked as a hostess at the Cracker Barrel in Perrysburg, where she loved working with and being with the staff and customers.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Cynthia (Don Mullins) Pierce, Rebecca (William) Puehn and Robert (Anne) Brown; grandchildren, Rachael Pierce, Amanda (Joshua) Hermoso and Allen (Cassie) Brown; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Hermoso, Allen and Cassie due in August.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, services will be private. To leave a special message for the family, please visit newcomertoledo.com.