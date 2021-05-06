Obituaries: 05-06-21

Charles Allen, Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Edwin Allen, Jr. was surrounded by family and his wife, Gloria, as he peacefully passed from this earth to his final home on Wednesday, April 28.

Born in 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, Chuck was raised by Charles and Claire Allen in a home on Lane Ave. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University, where he met the love of his life, Gloria Ransdell. The two eloped in 1965 and have been side by side ever since. Chuck and Gloria moved in 1972 to Maumee, where they raised five children. Chuck was a devoted spouse and loving father. He was a family man who loved to take his brood on camping trips, long hikes to explore nature and sunrise walks along the Maumee River. He was an avid Buckeyes fan to the end.

Chuck was a mainstay at St. Luke’s Hospital for 40 years, holding the title Chief of Nuclear Medicine. Known by his trademark suspenders and big smile, he was highly respected by coworkers and patients alike. He was a man of faith and a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he served as a vestryman, chalice bearer and acolyte. He was a good friend to many, a storyteller, always willing to lend a helping hand or an understanding ear. He was the Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop No. 32, where he mentored many to the rank of Eagle Scout and led two expeditions to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Throughout his final extended illness, Chuck was cared for by the compassionate and dedicated staffs at the Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He never lost his spirit.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughters, JoAnn Allen, Lori (Dan) Lawrence and Katherine (Dan) Hazard; and sons, Charles (Kelly Buck) Allen III and Todd (Seema) Allen. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo (Don) Carlos, of Columbus; extended family members; and his nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Alex) Wilkerson, Lydia Lawrence, Claire Lawrence, Daniel Hazard, Anna Allen, Rebekah Hazard, Grace Allen, David Hazard and Thomas Hazard.

A private service will take place on Friday, May 7. The family suggests that any memorial donations be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 310 Elizabeth St., Maumee, OH 43537.

Gerald Johnson

Gerald (Gerry) L. Johnson, age 93, passed away on Thursday, April 29 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Born on July 27, 1927 to Edward and Lillian (Rasmusson) Johnson in Lisbon, Ill., Gerry was educated in one-room schoolhouses in rural Lasalle County, Ill. He was a 1945 graduate of Marseilles High School in Illinois, a 1948 graduate of L.P.O. Junior College in Lasalle and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1950 from Northwestern University. Gerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, served on the USS Iowa in the Pacific and was discharged in 1946. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and served with the 40th Infantry Division in Korea; he was discharged in 1953 after achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. On March 2, 1952, he married Dolores (Guthrie) in Marseilles, Ill. The couple resided in Waterville for more than 55 years.

Gerry was employed by Libbey Owens Ford for over 36 years. He retired in 1991 as the Director of Quality Control and Packaging. The greatest part of his career was spent calling on the automotive assembly plants throughout North America. Gerry was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384 and the USS Iowa (BB-61) Veterans Association. He was a member of the Anthony Wayne Board of Education from 1976 to 1980, was active in Waterville Little League Baseball in the 1960s and was a member of the Anthony Wayne Band Boosters in the 1970s, serving terms as its treasurer and president.

Gerry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores; son, Robert (Evonne) Johnson, of Waterville; daughter, Barbara McGrath, of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Michael (Kellie) Johnson, Nicole (Jonathon) Kline, Kyle (Katherine Murphy) McGrath and Elizabeth (John) Lesley; great-grandchildren, Liya and Owen Johnson and Maize Lesley; and sister-in-law, Margie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Johnson; and sister, Phyllis Bevington.

Visitation took place on May 5 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, followed by services and burial in Wakeman Cemetery, with graveside honors rendered by the U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Legion Post 384 in Whitehouse, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Waterville Branch of the Toledo Public Libraries. To leave an online condolence, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Jerry Jones

Jerry R. Jones, age 81, passed away on October 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fla.

Jerry was born in Toledo on August 16, 1939 and graduated with the Class of 1957 from Libbey High School. He successfully attended most of their reunions! He served on the Maumee Police Division for 27 years, retiring as a lieutenant in 1996. He held many other positions in the force, including working undercover for the Metro Drug Unit. He was instrumental in the switchover from the wheel gun to the semi-automatic pistols and was on the planning committee for the development of the Special Response Unit (SRU). He served in the Ohio National Guard for six years, obtaining the rank of staff sergeant.

Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, John (Jack) G. Jones; and his parents, Lyle G. and Nada (Mclaughlin) Jones. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue Jones; son, Don Jones; son, Jerry (Rob) Jones (Mandy); stepdaughter, Tammy (Jeff) Hobbes; stepdaughter, Shawn Frayer Mackley; special nephew, Randy (Kris) Jones; and grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Nicole Henson, Jobe Mackley, George and Jake Hobbes, Giana Frayer and Wilder and Sam Henson.

Jerry was always up for a casual get-together. In that spirit, friends and family are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, May 15. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, followed by lunch at Loma Linda Restaurant at 10400 Airport Hwy., Swanton.

Florence Muenzer

Florence Heilman Muenzer, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, after a blessed and happy life.

Born in Toledo on November 20, 1931 to Louis and Mildred (Leonard) Heilman, Florence was one of 13 children in her loving and supportive family. She grew up in Maumee and attended Maumee High School and Mary Manse College, where she went on to receive her master’s degree in education. In 1953, she married Raymond Muenzer and they settled in Maumee. Florence continued to teach kindergarten for 55 years, having a positive influence on more than 4,000 children. She enjoyed music and was an accomplished pianist and organist. In the mid-1970s, Florence and Ray had a full pipe organ installed in their home. It took a year to install, with more than 2,000 pipes and 8 miles of wiring. Their home was always filled with music and laughter.

Florence leaves behind her son, John (Mary Dillon); grandchildren, Katharine (John Carroll), Joseph (Amanda), Caroline (Anthony Incerto), Elizabeth (Alec Schaffer), Natalie (T.J. Atimalala), Michael (Michaela Davis) and Raymond; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Alfred (Ann Hannon) and James (Linda Hill) Heilman; sisters, Frances Anderson, Anne VanderHooven, Loretta Seitz and Martha McKenzie; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; grandson, Daniel; parents, Louis and Mildred Heilman; brothers, Thomas, Leonard, Robert and Edward; and sisters, Patricia Kinsley and Julia Lafen.

A private burial followed by a memorial Mass is planned for this summer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee, OH 43537. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.