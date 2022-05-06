Obituaries: 05-05-22

Richard Dean

A memorial service for Richard Dean, “A Tribute to a Life of Music,” will take place on Saturday, May 14, at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.

Pre-service music will begin at 12:45 p.m. and the service will start at 1:00 p.m. Former choir members and community chorus members are encouraged to participate in the music. For more information, please call Virginia Dean at (419) 878-3383.

Jerry Kline

Jerry L. Kline, age 88, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 22, at his home in Tennessee from an aggressive form of leukemia. He was formerly a resident of Maumee for more than 60 years.

Born in a Williams County, Ohio farmhouse on September 23, 1933 to Lowell and Audra (Brannan) Kline, he attended first through fifth grades in Alvordton, Ohio. In 1944, he moved to Toledo with his mother Audra. He attended Monroe School for sixth grade, Robinson Junior High. for grades seven, eight and nine, and then graduated in 1951 from Macomber Vocational School, where he was a member of the basketball, baseball and bowling teams.

Jerry was employed by Toledo Edison when he was drafted to the United States Marines in 1953. His military accomplishments include selection as the outstanding member of his platoon at Paris Island and “Marine of the Month” in Florida, for which he received the key to the city of Miami Beach. He was later selected as “Marine of the Year” while stationed at El Toro, Calif., for which he appeared on the television show Truth or Consequences. Jerry was honorably discharged from the Marines and returned to work at Toledo Edison, from which he retired from the System Dispatchers Office after 38 years.

In 1959, he married the “love of his life,” Geraldine (Burger) Beale and raised two children, Sherry Jo and Gary Joe. He was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church, lifetime member of the Midwest Tool Collector’s Club and co-founder of the North American Torquay Society. He enjoyed time with his family and was extremely proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry made many friends while spending winters in Florida. He also enjoyed western dancing, golfing, fishing, cooking and working in the yard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell; mother, Audra; stepfather, Floyd Swy; sisters, Jolene Kline and Mary Lou Brehm; and daughter in law, Retha (Gilland) Kline. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Geraldine (Gerry); daughter, Sherry (Nathan) McFerrin, of Georgia; son, Gary Kline, of Tennessee.; granddaughters, Brooke (Chris) Woodrow, of Texas and Tara (Jordan) deKeratry, of Texas; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Luke Woodrow, of Texas.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Toledo.