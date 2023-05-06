Obituaries: 05-04-23

Margaret Guzzo

Margaret Rose “Maggie” Guzzo, age 59, of Maumee, passed away at home on Sunday, April 30.

Born on September 15, 1963 to Anthony and Carol (Noe) Guzzo in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, she was very passionate about music. After graduating from McAuley High School in 1981, she received her bachelor of arts degree in music from Kent State University. She played several instruments, including the piano, guitar and handbells. Maggie also sang as the cantor for St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church. In addition to her love for music, Maggie was an avid cook, baker and cake decorator. Later in life, she also studied accounting at Owens Community College.

Left to cherish Maggie’s memory are her mother, Carol Guzzo; children, Julia and Anthony Martoncik; stepdaughters, Jasmine and Mia Lyons; granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Martoncik; sister, Cathy (Gary) Bartel; nephew, Tyler Bartel; and nieces, Madeline and Olivia Bartel. She joins in heaven her father, Anthony Guzzo; grandparents, Arnold and Margaret Noe and Joseph and Rose Guzzo; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A rosary service will take place at 7:00 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, followed by interment in Springfield Township Cemetery. Donations in Maggie’s memory may be made to the church or to the American Cancer Society.