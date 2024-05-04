Obituaries: 05-02-24

Jodi Frysinger

Jodi Marie Frysinger, age 54, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, April 19, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo.

She was born in Toledo on October 14, 1969 to Carl and Sue (Yarder) Happ. Jodi graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1987 and received her bachelor of education degree from The University of Toledo in 1992, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Jodi then received her master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. She was a special education teacher for Tri-Valley Schools in Zanesville, Washington Local Schools and most recently at Fort Miami School in Maumee, for 32 years.

As a dedicated teacher, Jodi always looked for ways to connect with her students in order to help them succeed. This included bringing her dog, Lloyd, to school to interact with the students. When not teaching, Jodi enjoyed spending time with her family, tending to her plants, watching the many birds that visited her birdfeeders, enjoying tea and dark chocolate, taking tap dancing classes and watching the TV show Friends and ‘80s movies with her husband.

Jodi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Irving and Betty Yarder and Edward and Elsie Happ. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Frysinger, whom she married on November 19, 1994; son, Bradley (Emma) Freeman; daughter, Rachel Frysinger; parents, Carl and Sue Happ; and brother, James (Christine) Happ.

The family will receive guests from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. A private graveside service will take place in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany House in Jodi’s memory. To share a memory of Jodi or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Patricia Simon

Patricia M. (Kahle) Simon, age 97, moved ahead on her journey to our loving Lord on Sunday morning, April 21.

Born in Maumee on August 28, 1927 to George and Frances (Nichter) Kahle, Pat married Robert (Bob) Simon on August 21, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. They had four children, Hal (Karen), Beth Thompson (Jeff), Eric (Jackie) and Kim Hall. She had nine grandkids, Elliot, Ryan, Lindsy, David, Jared, Noelle, Kevin, Elizabeth and Sarah, as well as 10 great-grandkids and chosen family member, Judy-Judy.

Pat was an outstanding grandmother, and her children were blessed to come to know her in a special and loving way the last couple of years, when she was shown great care and compassion by the people at Lakes of Monclova. We thank them for caring for her.

Pat is also survived by her sister, Sister Marie Therese, of High Ridge, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, nearly 38 years ago; and her lifelong best friend and sister, Bernie. They are all finally together again!

Following Mom’s wishes: “She lived, she died.”

Private graveside services will be held this summer. For those wishing to remember mom, please consider a donation in her name to Lakes of Monclova Life Enrichment Department. This fund will help them continue to care for their clients with “extras” on those special days throughout the year. To leave a special message for Pat’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.