Obituaries: 04-30-20

Richard Wittmann

Richard D. Wittmann, age 94, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, April 15 at The Lakes of Monclova in Maumee.

Born in Toledo on February 2, 1926 to Harold and Ruth (Melsman) Wittmann, he graduated in 1944 from Libbey High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He married the love of his life, Doris Lingenfelter, on April 18, 1959. Dick retired from Owens-Illinois/Libbey Glass and was a member of the Maumee Elks.

Surviving are his daughter, Sue (Danny) Adkins; son, John (Tami) Wittmann; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Wahlgren, Eric (Joella) Stern, Brad (Cassie) Wittmann, Jeff (fiancée, Hannah Ware) Wittmann and Zack Wittmann; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Charlotte Wahlgren and Miranda Wittmann; nephews, Hal (Carol) Leow, Larry (Donna) Leow and Jim (Carol) Delozier; numerous great-nephews and a great-niece; and special lady friend, Guelda Nelson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Doris in 2002 and his sister, Mary Leow.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the exceptional care Dick received. Due to the coronavirus, services were private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Duane Bauer

Duane “Fuzzy” Bauer, age 84, of Monclova, passed away on Saturday, April 25 at The Lakes of Monclova in Maumee.

Born on the family farm in Whitehouse on October 8, 1935 to Elmer and Ruby (Bradford) Bauer, he was a 1953 Anthony Wayne High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Duane ran his own landscaping business ever since he left the Army. He also ran Fuzzy’s Gulf Station in Toledo. He loved horses and called Carla and Creek “his girls.” He drove horse-drawn carriages for many weddings and funerals and was a founding member of the Lucas County Saddle Club. Duane was on the committee that founded the Whitehouse Cherry Festival and was a member of CedarCreek Church in Whitehouse. Ten years ago, he participated in a church mission to Honduras. Fuzzy was an avid dancer and would go dancing three times a week.

He is survived by his children, Craig (Lori) Bauer, Tammy (Doug) Royer and Connie (Kenneth Biller) Bauer; grandchildren, Darcie (Ryan) Lynch and Brittany (Chris) Schroeder; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Cruz and Bella Lynch and Logan Schroeder. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, “Tude” Foster and Jean Schall; and his longtime life partner, Ann Simpson.

The family will conduct a memorial service to celebrate Duane’s life, followed by the burial of his cremains in Whitehouse Cemetery. Memorial donations are encouraged to Ohio Living Hospice or the Lucas County Humane Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit dunnfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Baker

Jeff E. Baker, P.E., age 63, of Whitehouse, passed away on Sunday, April 26 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

Born in Wabash, Ind., on December 17, 1956, he was a graduate of Rogers High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree from The University of Toledo College of Engineering in 1979. He received his professional engineering license in Ohio in 1986 and was employed by the city of Toledo from 1979 to 1998 as a civil engineer, during which time he was senior staff professional engineer with the Utilities Engineering section, Department of Public Utilities, managing public water, sanitary sewer, storm water and ditch improvements. He also supervised the operation of three downtown public parking facilities and two major surface parking lots. At the Department of Economic Development, he managed design and construction contracts for various public improvement projects such as pedestrian concourses, the Middlegrounds, streetscapes and building renovations.

From 1998 until his retirement in 2008, Jeff was employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation District 2, acting as the design project manager and then as the construction manager for the Maumee River Crossing, which was later named the Veterans Glass City Skyway. After retiring, he owned JB Civil Engineering Services, LLC. He was a member of Destination Whitehouse, served on the Whitehouse Veterans Memorial Park Committee and the Whitehouse Charter Revision Committee and was a trustee of the Whitehouse Library. He had a calling to serve his community in any way he could. Jeff loved reading, ‘80s rock music and traveling. He traveled to Europe six times and went on numerous Caribbean cruises, including one in 2018 to Cuba. He was planning a trip around the world for next year.

Jeff married the love of his life, Linda (Timpe) on September 11, 1994. She survives, along with his brother, Gregg Baker and sister, Susan Baker, both of Wickenburg, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary McClure and Nathan Baker.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to donate to the Whitehouse Library, P.O. Box 2784, Whitehouse, OH 43571. To leave an online condolence, please visit dunnfuneralhome.com.

Jeremiah O’Connor

Jeremiah Patrick O’Connor, age 87, passed away on Thursday, April 23 at Kingston Residence in Perrysburg.

Born in Detroit on March 24, 1933 to David and Mary (Ryan) O’Connor, he graduated from St. Stephen’s High School in Port Huron, Mich., in 1951. Jeremiah was active duty in the U.S. Army from 1953-55 and then attended Michigan State University, where he met his future wife, Mary Anne Castrop. They were married in September 1956. Jeremiah graduated from MSU with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant management. In 1965, the couple moved back to Port Huron, where Jerry managed the Harrington Hotel food service operations. He then realized his lifelong dream in 1969, when he opened the Fogcutter Restaurant, which he operated for more than 33 years.

A creative and innovative businessman, it was Jeremiah’s concept to design his restaurant with an Old World theme and red and gold décor that were early Fogcutter staples. He and Mary Anne added the Vagabond Gift Center to the lobby of the restaurant, which specialized in fine gifts, artwork and collectibles. Additionally, they added a second gift shop in downtown Port Huron called Tomorrow’s Keepsakes.

Jeremiah was a civic leader as well, serving on the boards of Port Huron Mercy Hospital and the Michigan and National Restaurant Associations. He was an active member of the Downtown Port Huron and the Port Huron Tourism and Travel groups. He was a member of Port Huron Golf Club and golf was definitely one of his lifelong passions. He scored not one, but three holes-in-one in his lifetime, the last when he was in his early 80s on the island green at The Legacy in Ottawa Lake, Mich. Boating in his vintage wood boat, the Vagabond, on Lake Huron, tennis, golf, travel and entertaining family and friends were Jeremiah and Mary Anne’s life while raising their four children in Port Huron. They spent their golden years at their two beautiful retirement homes at Terra Vida, in Scottsdale, Ariz., and most recently at Lakewood Ranch in Florida.

They moved from Port Huron to Perrysburg in 2006 to be close to their children and grandchildren. Most importantly, Jeremiah was a family man with a heart of gold. He will be missed the most by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved Papa O and his willingness to always be silly and playful with them.

Jeremiah is survived by his sons, Kevin (Debbie) and Brian O’Connor; daughters, Kathleen (Kevin) Carmony and Ann Marie (Dean) Schlicher; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Kyle) Ganss, Tyler (Christina) Carmony, Nick (Sarah) Carmony, Brittany (Octavio) Delao, Jeremy Richardson, Maxwell (Caylee) O’Connor and Erin O’Connor; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Emmerson, Kolton, Madeline, Giovanni and Novella; brother, David (Elizabeth) O’Connor, Jr.; and sisters, Margaret (John) Joyce and Mary Jo (Gerard) Hepburn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne; parents, David and Mary O’Connor; sisters, Hannah (Howard) Keyworth and Eileen (Bob) Dunn; and brother, Dennis (Nancy) O’Connor.

The family’s heartfelt thanks go to the staff of Kingston Memory Care Residence, who helped make the end of his life comfortable; to the staff at Memory Lane Adult Alzheimer’s Care, who were instrumental in the family’s being able to keep him home with Mom until almost the end of his life; and to his primary care physician, Dr. Dave Oram and his entire practice, who have gone above and beyond reasonable expectations to provide exceptional care during a very difficult end-of-life journey.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family intends to plan a funeral Mass followed by a joint celebration of life for both Jeremiah and Mary Anne O’Connor sometime this summer. In the meantime, online condolence messages may be left for the family at Walkerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of the devastation this disease has brought to the entire family.