Obituaries: 04-29-21

Larry Sheridan

Larry C. Sheridan, age 81, of Waterville, passed away on Friday, April 23 at St Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

Born on April 3, 1940 in Barberton, Ohio to George and Martha (Dibble) Sheridan, he married Janet (Smith) in Loyal Oak, Ohio on May 2, 1964. Larry graduated from Barberton High School in 1958 and from the University of Akron in 1968. He served in the Air National Guard during this time.

Larry worked for Nationwide Insurance, Tecumseh Products and Cooper Tire in Findlay, having retired in 2005 after a career that spanned more than 30 years. He was a member of Waterville United Methodist Church and belonged to the choir and bell choir, the Northwest Ohio Miata Club and Waterville Playshop. Larry also enjoyed time with both sons during their time in Boy Scouts and supporting their time in the band. He was seen in Kansas and Virginia for his grandchildren’s many activities.

Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet, sons, Douglas (Tammy) Sheridan, of Wichita, Kan., and Jay (Tonya) Sheridan, of Luray, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua (Brittany), Andrew (Tara), Nicholas, Gabriel and Abigail Sheridan; and brother, Dennis (Linda) Sheridan. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation took place on April 26 and 27 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, followed by funeral services at Waterville United Methodist Church and burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. Donations in Larry’s memory are encouraged to the Waterville United Methodist Church Building Fund, 102 N. 5th St. Waterville, OH 43566. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Marie Terry

Marie A. (Kozbial) Terry, age 92, passed away on Monday, April 19.

Marie Terry was my mom. She was born in Toledo and was the second child of Maria and Walter Kozbial, immigrants from Poland who started Toledo’s Daylight Bakery. Mom loved to laugh and could turn any situation into something humorous. She always would start a conversation with a complete stranger, as if they both knew each other and when the giggling finally ended, they did! This is how she lived every day until Easter Sunday morning when she suffered a stroke and was rushed to the ER, where she was given a drug that resulted in severe anaphylactic shock. She was immediately intubated and coma induced. She remained so for the next 14 days of her life and even though she had lived with me for over three years, these last 14 days were some of the most precious that my God could have given us. Throughout all of this, she remembered everything and everyone. She answered yes and no questions even though she could not speak, and because she had limited movement of extremities, she would point and wave to me with her feet and comment on conversations by raising her eyebrows or frowning.

It was during this time, that we were given gifts of the heart and soul that I can only describe as priceless. In these last days together, we finally realized that everything that had happened in our lives was now being transformed into an Eternal Blessing. But most of all, we now understood that WE had actually become this “Blessing” to each other. Each of us had become the very embodiment of the love that we had always longed for between us as parent, child and best friend and that nothing could now or ever separate us from each other. I am so grateful for this time together because her depth of strength and love will live within me forever.

Marie was preceded into her new existence by her husband, Melvin Terry; brother and sisters-in-law, John Terry, Dorothy Rogers and Lynn Weiland; brothers, Walter and Paul Kozbial; parents, Maria and Walter Kozbial, Sr. and first-born child, Christine. She will be eternally missed by her daughter, Dawyn (Ted) Boyer; a “flat-butt dog” named Ella; a son, Christopher (Jean); and grandchildren, Ainsley Clucus, Ryan and Michelle Terry.

I want to especially thank my cousins, Deborah Rogers and Sue Widman for their daily walk with me through this very difficult time with words of encouragement and insight. I also want to thank all of our relatives, neighbors and friends for their prayers and support. My mom was certainly well loved by all who truly knew her.

Because she wished to donate her body to the Toledo Medical College, no services are scheduled at this time, but a graveside service with close family and friends will take place upon the return of her remains. Memorial donations may be made to any Humane Society on her behalf because she loved all of life’s creations.

Tamara Hall

Tamara “Tammy” Hall, age 60, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, April 22 at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

Born on June 11, 1960 to James and Mary Wagener, she was a 20-year member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and longtime volunteer at St. Joseph School in Maumee.

She is survived by her father, James “Guggs” Wagener; daughter, Kim (Lupe) Barboza; grandchildren, Diego and Selena Barboza; siblings, Kim (Norm) Wagener and Jeff (Becky) Wagener; sisters in service, Lori Toth, Evelyn Appley and Debbie Robaszkiewicz; and close friends, Fran Tarsha and Sr. Celine. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Wagener; brother, James Wagener; and husband, Randy Crider.

Her daughter would like to thank those that loved and cared for her over her lifetime. “Unconditional love is an illogical notion, but such a great and powerful one.” ― A.J. Jacobs

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio or the Mental Health Services and Recovery Board of Northwest Ohio.

James Querry

There will be a celebration of James William Querry’s life on Saturday, May 1 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Monclova Park across from St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. It will be an informal gathering, where we will share laughter, tears, stories and fond memories. Please join Jim’s family and friends in this celebration of a generous, loving and kind man whom we all loved and miss.

Also, a toast for Jim will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at the American Legion in Maumee.