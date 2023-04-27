Obituaries: 04-27-23

William Shockey

William Henry Shockey, age 95, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, April 20.

Born on January 29, 1928 in Rudolph, Ohio to the late Ray and Avenell (Mansfield) Shockey, he married Jeannette Oliver on June 13, 1953, and she survives in Maumee. Bill worked as a junior high industrial arts teacher in Toledo for more than 30 years. He enjoyed spending time reading, doing puzzles and traveling with his wife.

Married for nearly 70 years, Bill is survived by his wife and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jack Shockey, Scott Shockey, Thomas Shockey, June Shockey Ray and Connie Shockey Hillard.

Burial will be in Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. To share an online condolence or a fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Martha “Louise” Schram

Martha Louise (Bailey) Schram, age 92, of Sylvania and formerly of Whitehouse, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21.

Born on April 6, 1931 to Raymond C. and Edith M. (Brackin) Bailey in Spring Valley, Ohio in her parents’ home, she graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1949 and in 1953 from The Ohio State University, where she majored in home economics. After graduating, she taught at Butler High School and later at Anthony Wayne High School.

In 1954, she married the man of her dreams, Gene E. Schram, and they settled in Toledo. She was an exceptional cook, baker and seamstress. Homemade desserts were her specialty and she was well-known for her delicious pies with the perfect crust. She and Gene enjoyed spending time traveling, playing cards with special friends and square dancing. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Karen Louise Laundree, of Waterville; grandchildren, Aren Gene (Brian) Caza, of North Hudson, N.Y., and Nathan Douglas Laundree (Kayla Bennett) of Putnam Station, N.Y.; three great-grandchildren, Carson Witherell, Emma Caza and Avery Caza; and brother, Raymond B. (Jan) Bailey, of Xenia, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gene; her parents; sisters, Helen Springer, Edith P. Bailey and Ester Smith; and grandson, Jason R. Laundree.

Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Otterbein Ashanti Hospice. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.