Obituaries: 04-25-24

Donald Woods

Donald Jacob Woods, age 94, of Jackson, Mich., passed away on Saturday, March 30.

Born on October 12, 1929, he grew up during the Depression in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he joined his father, Jacob, and his brother, Arthur, to operate Woods and Sons Grocery in Whitehouse, serving the community for 30 years.

There he met and married Patricia Ann Harding and raised their seven children. During retirement in Florida, he married Barbara Erbele in 2001 and moved to Jackson, Mich. Don was an avid golfer, pool player and bowler. He loved playing euchre, watching the Detroit Tigers and Lions and loved telling his stories. Don’s wit and ready smile will be missed by all.

Donald was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia; son, Whitney; brothers, Arthur, John and Edward; and sister, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sister, Linda; daughter, Nancy Jo (Dennis) Franz; sons, Jerry, Nicklaus, David (Kelly), Thomas (Sara) and Russel; stepsons, Matt (Missee) Erbele and David Erbele; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in Whitehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Legion would be appreciated.

Mary Curtis

Another of the Greatest Generation is gone.

Mary H Curtis, age 102, a longtime resident of Monclova, passed away on Monday, April 15.

Born on September 12, 1921, to the late John and Lena (Henfling) Dohr, she grew up in Maumee with six brothers, then moved to Monclova at the age of 14, where she graduated from Monclova High School in 1939 in a class of 12. She married a fellow classmate, Joseph Curtis, Jr. when World War II ended and he had come home from the War in the Pacific. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Mary was a lifelong homemaker and member of the Eastern Stars, the Monclova Fireman’s auxiliary and the Whitehouse American Legion auxiliary. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians. Her best memories included numerous multi-week family camping vacations across the U.S.A. from Maine to Minnesota to California to Oregon and elsewhere. Above all, she cherished the times spent with her family and a plethora of animals (cats, dogs, horses, cows, pigs, turkeys, guineas, chickens, geese and more) at home on Keener Road.

Mary is survived by her children, Joseph (Patricia) Curtis III, of Monclova, Christine Curtis, of Greenwood, S.C. and John (Heather) Curtis, of Monclova; grandchildren, Nicole Curtis, Abby (Dan) Buchhop and Alex and Andrew Micham; and great-grandchildren, Claire Curtis and Nora Curtis.

Family and friends were received on April 24 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, followed by her funeral service and interment in Roth Cemetery Monclova. Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth Scott Community, Attn: Activities Dept. Level 3 (where she resided for the last six years and was taken care of extremely well) or a charity of the donor’s choice. To leave an online condolence or fond memory with the Curtis family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.