Obituaries: 04-23-20

Gary Waugh

Gary Malcolm Waugh, age 78, completed his life journey peacefully on Saturday, April 18 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

Born in Fremont on October 30, 1941 to Frank R. and Helene (Mohn) Waugh, he was a 1959 graduate of Fremont Ross High School, where he was active in band, acappella choir, 4-H and DeMolay. He attended Buckeye Boys State, All Ohio Boys Band and 4-H Club Congress. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attended electronics technician radar school at Great Lakes and was a member of the Blue Jackets Choir. He was assigned to the weapons division on the USS Saratoga CVA60 (aircraft carrier) and made two Med Cruises visiting French, Greek, Italian and Lebanese ports.

After his discharge from the Navy, Gary joined the Fleet Division of the Naval Reserve at the Toledo Naval Armory assigned to the USS Hollidaysburg and attended classes at the Fremont branch of Bowling Green State University. He met his future wife, Diana Kiser, at a 4-H square dance. She graduated from Fremont Ross in 1962 and was attending Riverside Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo. After one semester at BGSU, Gary transferred to The University of Toledo College of Electrical Engineering. Gary and Diana were married on August 20, 1965, following Diana’s graduation. They moved into a 10×50-foot mobile home near UT. Gary graduated in 1967 and began employment at Toledo Edison as an electrical engineer.

They moved to 19 Melody Lane in Waterville in 1969 and had two sons: Kent in 1970 and Kevin in 1971. During his first year in Waterville, Gary joined the Waterville Playshop and the Jaycees, thinking he should get involved in his new community. In 1973, Gary, Kenny Blair and Don Blewett (deceased), along with his wife, Diana, and Annette Blair, planned the first Roche de Boeuf Day. Drinking beer on the front porch, they decided that Waterville needed a day to celebrate their town in the fall and it needed to be totally different than the spring “Festival.” They determined that Roche de Boeuf was unique to Waterville and this was the most common spelling. To help Don remember the spelling, the ladies made him a roll of toilet paper with Roche de Boeuf on each sheet. After finishing the basement and totally rebuilding the kitchen, Gary and his family moved two blocks to 21 Karis St. in 1977 and remained there ever since.

Gary’s 50-year career included employment with Toledo Edison, Owens Corning, Northwest Electric Controls, Steetley Quarry Products, Jones and Henry Engineers, Poggemeyer Design Group, Owens Community College, BGSU, ITS Technologies (for SSOE) and as an independent contractor. His duties included electrical power and control system engineering, department managing, mentoring new engineers, teaching and lighting design. He was active in several professional organizations: the Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Ohio Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE), International Society of Automation (ISA), Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA), Technical Society of Toledo (TST) and the UT Engineering Alumni Affiliate (UTEAA).

During his 50 years in Waterville, Gary was a member and board member/officer of the Waterville Jaycees, Playshop, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, American Legion, Historical Society and the Anthony Wayne Area YMCA. He also served on the following village/city committees: Parks and Recreation, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission, of which he was chairman for 22 years. He was also involved in the Kroger development and plans for Pray Boulevard.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and oldest sister, Marjory Schwochow. Surviving are his wife, Diana; son, Kent (Sara) Shiloh and children, Talan and Brecken; son, Kevin (Heather) Hadley and children, Jack, Taryn and Trygg; sisters, Peggy McConnell and Shirley (Ed) Carlson; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Waterville Historical Society, the Waterville Rotary or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Janet Macera

Janet Middleton Macera, age 86, of Waterville, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, April 16, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Washington, D.C., on November 27, 1933 to Frederic and Helen (Kelley) Middleton. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., and attended Washington College (Chestertown, Md.), graduating in 1956 with a degree in sociology and psychology. She met her husband of 63 years, Sam, at college and they were married on September 15, 1956. Janet lived in Kennedyville, Md., Bridgeton, N.J., and finally Waterville, where she was active in the Waterville Playshop, a community theater group. She sold advertisements and season memberships and was the longest-serving secretary/treasurer, a position she held for 19 years.

Janet was an avid bowler for 40 years in various leagues at the Timbers Bowling Lanes in Maumee. A tennis enthusiast, she played for many years with various groups at Laurel Hill Swim and Tennis Club and Fallen Timbers Family Recreation Club. She was a skillful card player and a member of several bridge and pinochle clubs. She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, where she was a member of the Altar Club and helped with distribution of the church newsletter.

Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Sattler; and grandson, Trevor Hertzfeld, she is survived by her husband, Sam; sister, Mary (Rasmussen); her four children, Sue (Lewis) Chandler, Andy (Myrlene) Macera, Lynne (Kevin) Helman and Beth (Brad) Hertzfeld; grandchildren, Chrystel Wilkins, Bryan Chandler, Francesca Macera, Gabriella Macera, Amy Hall, Jessica Peart, Jennifer Brier and Taylor Hertzfeld; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care given by Nancy Leighty, Kari Baber, Mary Pat Browne, Karla Johnson and the entire staff at Heartland Hospice.

Janet will be cremated and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Her arrangements were entrusted to Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Suite E, Perrysburg, OH 43551. To leave an online condolence, please visit dunnfuneralhome.com.