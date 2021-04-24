Obituaries: 04-22-21

Linda Wilson

Linda L. Wilson, age 57, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9.

Born in Toledo on October 21, 1963 to Allen and Juanita (Billman) Wilson, Sr., she was a 1982 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and went on to graduate from Owens Community College with degrees in law enforcement technology, accounting and business. She also graduated from Lourdes College with a bachelor’s degree in science. Linda loved to travel and see new places, camping, fishing, helping and spending time with her grandsons, spending time with family and building with her tools. She loved country and rock/oldies music and always loved to joke.

Linda is survived by her mother, Juanita Wilson; daughter, Jessica Wilson; grandsons, Skylar and David Soals; sister, Laura Brown; and brothers, Allen (Pamela) Wilson, Jr. and Jerry Wilson. She was preceded in death by her father, Allen Wilson, Sr.

Family and friends were received on April 17 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Florence Espen

Florence Joanne Espen, a longtime resident of Maumee and Perrysburg, passed away four days before her 92nd birthday at Perrysburg Mercy Hospital on December 13, 2020.

Jan, as she preferred to be called, was the daughter of X. Carl and Isabelle Poulson, of Cincinnati. A graduate of Withrow High School, she studied interior design at the University of Cincinnati. She married Fred Espen, a World War II Navy veteran who enlisted in 1945 and was stationed in the South Pacific on the USS Sierra. Jan worked at Maumee Carpet Laying Service, which she owned with her husband. She also worked for Lee’s Trim Shop, McCrory’s, TG & Y, Big Lots, Kazmaier’s and The Andersons in Maumee.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; and son, Fritz “Sandy.” She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Hennigan; former son-in-law, Dale Hennigan; granddaughter, Andrea (Corey) Whiting; great-grandsons, Jaydon and Colton; and longtime friend, Nancy Burnor.

Along with her husband and daughter, Jan donated her body to The University of Toledo Medical Center anatomical donation program, so there will be no service, but your kindness is very much appreciated along with considering body or organ donation.

Robert Braithwaite

Robert “Grandpa Bob” Braithwaite, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12.

A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Robert married his kindergarten, grade school, junior high, high school and neighborhood sweetheart Kayris Barnes on September 23, 1945, and they were happily married until her death on August 5, 2013. His professional career included working for his father, Fred, in the family steel fabricating business, Odland Iron Works. Eventually taking over the business, Bob provided opportunities for employment to many good people, including members of the family. He had a way of bringing out the best in people while treating all with respect. Working for Bob – Uncle Bob, Dad – in the family business was a privilege that will always be remembered fondly.

Robert was a great husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. His smile would brighten any room. Bob’s strength of character was exceeded only by his faith in God. He exhibited his faith every day in the kindness and generosity he showed to others.

Surviving are his daughter, Mary; sons, Bill (Mary), Ken (Kathy), Mike (Joni) and Tim (Sue); brother-in-law, Don (Solveig) Barnes; and sister-in-law, Darla (Scripter) Long. His youngest son, Ron, preceded him in death in May 2003. Grandpa Bob is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private celebration of his life at a later date. The family asks that any donations be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio, 43615.