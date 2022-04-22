Obituaries: 04-21-22

William Schrage

William C. “Bill” Schrage, age 76, of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, April 10, after a long and hard-fought battle with multiple myeloma. He was truly a warrior and navigated his cancer diagnosis with tremendous ferocity.

Born on October 24, 1945 in Celina, Ohio to Charles and Lauretta (King) Schrage, Bill was the ultimate family man, always putting his heart and might in everything that he did for his family. He spent many years coaching baseball and attending every sporting event and extracurricular activity in support of his children. He went out of his way to create teachable moments that would instill lifetime values and everything he did had a thoughtful and meaningful purpose. Bill always had a story, a joke or word of advice for everyone he encountered. His character would shine through in all he did.

Bill dedicated his professional career to Proctor and Gamble, where he served as an accomplished sales manager for more than 27 years, retiring in 2008. He had a gift for relating to people and never knew a stranger. It was through the development of strong relationships that he achieved his success. He was a fierce champion for those in need, especially those with challenging life experiences and the furry four-legged angels he loved so much. Through the years, he supported many charitable organizations and ministries, including the Knights of Columbus. He was a fourth- degree Knight (Assembly 2800) and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7978 in Perrysburg.

An avid golfer, Bill enjoyed good times and much laughter on the links with close friends at Fallen Timbers Golf Course followed by celebratory drinks at the Elks in Maumee. He was also a fervent fan of his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. He never missed a football Saturday, sporting his lucky Buckeyes flannel pants and always seeking response from his hearty “O-H.”

Bill was loved and will be missed by many, but none more than the love of his life and beautiful bride of 57 years, Marlene. He loved her deeply and with a passion very few get to experience in this world. He was an exceptional father to his daughter, Michele (Steve) Bronder; and son, Michael (Sara) Schrage; a remarkable Papa to grandchildren, Lindsey (Josh) Krile, Madison Bronder and Brenden and Rachael Schrage; and is survived by sister, Ruth (Dave) Franzer.

Friends were received on April 18 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A funeral Mass was celebrated on April 19 at Saint Rose Church in Perrysburg, followed by private internment in Saint Rose Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, the American Cancer Society or the Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Earl Reichardt

Earl R. “Bob” Reichardt, age 88, of Monclova, passed away on Friday, April 15 at StoryPoint Care Center in Waterville.

Born on January 16, 1934 to Earl and Ruth (Lenix) Reichardt, Bob owned and operated J&R Contracting Co., Inc. He enjoyed horses, classic cars, the outdoors and his Four Oaks Farm, but most importantly, spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Carol Reichardt; son, Bob (Karen) Reichardt; daughter, Amy (James) Johnson; grandchildren, Kristin, Paul (Sarah), Joe (Heather) and Matt (Brittanie); and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Butcke.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee on Thursday, April 21, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Marlee Knox

Marlee J. Knox, age 84, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, April 15 at Swan Creek Care Center.

Born on August 11, 1937 to Francis and Frances (Thomas) Higgins, Marlee graduated from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a teacher at Harvard Elem-entary School as well as a substitute at various schools in Toledo. Marlee was an active member of St. Luke’s Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was an avid fan of Ohio State football, loved organized parties and was known for her annual Fourth of July block party. She also had a lifelong passion for volunteering and did so as often as she could.

Marlee is survived by her son, Jeffrey Knox and her grandson, Kyle Knox. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Knox; parents; and sister, Shirlee McCullough.

Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Maria Howell

Maria Howell, age 85, of Whitehouse, passed away on Sunday, April 17.

Born on January 15, 1937 in Sonnenberg, Germany, she was the only child of Erna and Kurt Leiberman and grew up in East Germany. After graduating, she had an internship with Deutsche Notenbank and in 1957 she moved to West Germany and worked for a bank there. In 1958 she met her husband, Delbert, a corporal in the U.S. Army. They were married on March 13, 1959 and came to the states in 1959. They were stationed at various military bases and completed another tour in 1964 to Germany, where their first daughter Sandy was born in 1965 in Fulda, Germany. Back in the states, daughter Lori was born in 1966 at Ft. Campbell, Ky.

In 1971, Delbert was assigned to a recruiting command in Ohio, which brought them to Whitehouse, where he retired from the Army in 1976. Marie started working part time in 1976 at the then-Ohio Citizens Bank and retired from National City Bank in 1999. After retirement, they took a summer and went out west to Montana, and Maria loved the 15 years they wintered in Naples, Fla. She loved warm weather.

She is survived by her loving husband, Delbert; daughters, Sandra (Todd) Monroe and Lori Howell; grandchildren, Kyle, Kurtis and Hailey Bechtel, Samantha (Rich) Froelhlich and Ian, Isabell and Ilaina Monroe; special cousins, Renate (Bill) Roberts and Darren Roberts; godson, Eric Roberts; and cousin, Gernot Bauer in Germany.

Visitation will take place from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, followed by a graveside service in Whitehouse Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online memory, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.