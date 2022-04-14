Obituaries: 04-14-22

John Kuron

John C. Kuron, age 75, of Maumee, passed away on Monday, April 4, at the Rehabilitation Hospital in Toledo.

Born in Toledo on August 23, 1946 to Albert “Doc” and Eula (Wilson) Kuron, John was a 1966 graduate of Bowsher High School. He was employed at Toledo Edison for 37 years as a master welder. He loved sports of all kinds, especially Notre Dame and sporting events at Central Catholic High School. John was a fourth-degree Mason.

Surviving are his sons, Brad (Beth) Kuron and Brett (Alexis) Kuron; grandchildren, Taylor, Caitlyn, Chelsee, Paige, Jordan, Lila and Isaiah; great-grandchildren, Jalen and Elliot; brother, Donald Kuron; and special friends, Bob and Wanda Bernius; “coach” Don Williams; all of his friends at Toledo Edison, Maumee Elks, Shriners and Maumee Eagles; and his softball friends who affectionately called him “Horse.” In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Sydney Brown.

Family and friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee on April 10. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

James Smith

James Edward (Jim) Smith, age 76, of Toledo, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Saturday, April 9.

Born on September 30, 1945 to Edward and Dorthy Smith, he grew up on the west end of Toledo. Jim had an older sister, Betty Jean, and they grew up playing the drums and performing on stage together. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1963 and then attended college at both The Ohio State University and The University of Toledo. In 1966, he met and courted the love of his life, Teresa (Terri) Myers. They married in 1968 and lived a storybook life together. Jim and Terri traveled frequently to destinations near and far. He joined the 555th Ohio Air National Guard’s band in 1967 and was very proud of his service.

A man of integrity and honor, Jim worked diligently in his professional and personal life to provide for his immediate and extended family. He was faithfully a man of service and was significantly involved in community matters in Toledo and then later, Maumee. A few of his contributions, among many, were: Maumee Rotary member; president of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce; president of the Maumee Little League; and silent donor for many of the local projects around the city as well as his home church, St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He enjoyed family, friends and gatherings of any kind. Any friend Jim made was lifelong. He played golf and for several years and was an active member of Toledo Country Club and Brandywine Country Club. Of the accomplishments he was most proud, supporting his kids’ pursuit of higher education was the greatest. Although he never finished college, he was adamant that his children had the opportunity to pursue their higher education goals.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorthy Smith; sister, Betty Jean Smith; son, Bradley Smith; and sister-in-law, Katherine Myers. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Terri; surviving children, Todd Smith, James Smith and Meghan Smith; grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Jaden Longfellow, Brenton Smith and Truitt Smith; brother-in-law, Joseph Myers; niece, Rebecca (Michael) Koike; nephews, William Newcomb, III, Matthew (Wendy) Myers and Thomas (Tamara) Myers.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home in Toledo. A funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee. Finally, should you hit a hole-in-one on any golf adventure in 2022, credit him with the assist and toast him with a scotch.