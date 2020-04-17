Obituaries: 04-16-20

Grace Braida

Beloved mother Grace Damore Braida, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, after a short illness. A longtime resident of Monclova, she spent her last few years at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, courageously battling Parkinson’s disease.

The daughter of Joseph and Rosa (Lorusso) Damore, Grace was born at home on Eber Road in Swanton on January 27, 1932. She graduated from Monclova School, where she was the valedictorian of her class. On September 4, 1948, she married the love of her life, Louis Braida, in Bari, Italy. The newlyweds then spent time touring Italy and visiting family and friends. In the early 1950s, Grace worked at Rossford Ordinance Depot, leaving work there to raise her family on the working Braida farm. She excelled at all aspects of farm life, from milking cows to canning tomatoes and making jams and jellies. She had a large garden and vineyard and knew how to prune grapes and make wine.

After the death of her husband in 1972, Grace raised her children and managed the family farm on her own. When her children were grown, she worked in the file room at First Federal Savings and Loan in Toledo, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed a simple life in the home that she and her husband built and continued to host holiday gatherings for her family for many years. In her spare time, Grace enjoyed organizing family photos and recording family history. She had an ironclad memory and was fluent in both Italian and Friulan, speaking often with family in Italy and in the U.S.

Grace is survived by her children, Emily (Dennis Cornelius) Braida, of Perrysburg, Anthony (Janice) Braida, of Waterville, and Rosanna (Thomas Gerken) Braida, of Centerburg; sisters, Rose D’Amore, of Holland, and Loretta Herm, of Palos Park, Ill.; along with many nieces, nephews and godchildren. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Grace was preceded in death by her sister, Nicolina Damore.

A lifelong devoted Catholic, Grace was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish, to which donations in her memory may be made. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and interment will be private. A private burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Maumee. A memorial service will be announced in the future for family and friends to celebrate her life.

Carl Williams

Carl Williams, age 84, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, April 11 at the Lakes of Monclova after a long extended illness.

Born on March 5, 1936 to Earl and Amelia (Andrus) Williams, Carl grew up in the old south end of Toledo. He worked for the former G. M. Jones Company until it closed in 1963 and then went to work for Art Iron and retired on disability after 30 years of service.

Carl was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and School, where he served for several years as an usher and member of the board of trustees. He enjoyed doing work crafts, fishing and hearing about all his grandchildren’s adventures. He enjoyed working with his brother-in-law Eddie at Heather Downs Country Club in the men’s locker-room bar area. Carl completed many home projects and remodels to his home and the homes of his family members.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Lena and Eddie Sova; brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Carolyn Williams; niece, Debbie Noward; and nephew, Alan Williams, Carl is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughter, Kristen Williams; son, Dan (Ann) Williams; three loving grandchildren, Katherine, Alex and Lauren Williams; nephew, Dale Williams; and many cousins.

Due to current restrictions, the family will have private services and burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. A memorial celebration will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association.