Obituaries: 04-13-23

Jeffery Mangold

Jeffery James Mangold, age 47, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

Jeff had a loving heart and a generous spirit and always wanted to help everyone. He loved NASCAR, Lake Erie, fishing and beer. He was known for his bonfires, of which his motto was “the bigger the better,” unusual lectures and strong political views. Above all, he loved his family, friends and being an American with all his heart and soul.

He was a proud graduate of Penta Career Center, Class of 1993. After earning his degree from Owens Technical College, Jeff worked in IT throughout the Toledo and Cleveland areas. Jeff was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 384, the Ohio Republican Party and the Making America Great Again movement.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Hazel Mangold and Chuck and Iva Teeple. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Gerald and Judy Mangold; sister, Katheryn (Jeffrey) Webb and family; brothers, Gerald, Jr. and Krystofer (Angela); nieces, Madelynn and Morgan; nephews, Justin, Ryan (Destiny) and Jason; great-niece, Piper; his two special loves, girlfriend Amber Symington and her daughter Zoee; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384, 6910 Providence St., Whitehouse. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff’s memory to Whitehouse American Legion Post 384 Memorial Fund.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Vincent’s Cardiology and Vascular Center and American Cremation Events for their loving care of Jeff and their compassion shown to the family.