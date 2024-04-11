Obituaries: 04-11-24

Jacob Rauch

Jacob Louis Rauch, age 24, of Whitehouse, passed away on Thursday, April 4.

Born one of four quadruplets on June 16, 1999 in Toledo to Daniel and Karen (Hyter) Rauch, Jacob was a 2018 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. He went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in political science from Bowling Green State University. He was currently working toward his master’s degree in political science at BGSU. Jacob had a passion for politics and history. He enjoyed gaming on the computer, playing games with his dad and brothers, photography and watching the TV show M*A*S*H.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Karen Rauch, of Whitehouse; siblings, Ethan (Madchen) Rauch, of Napoleon, James (Hayle Grimmer) Rauch, of Whitehouse, Sarah Rauch, of Whitehouse, and Samantha Rauch, of Whitehouse; nieces, Penelope and Elizabeth; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services for Jacob will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuenralhome.com.

Robert Osstifin

Robert J Osstifin, age 75, of Maumee, passed away on Friday, April 5, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in 1948, Bob was the youngest child of John and Rose (Mascsak) Osstifin, Sr. Happily married for 52 years, he found strength with his beloved wife Rita (Puhl) Osstifin, enjoying many trips and adventures throughout the country. They met at St. Joe’s CYA organization in 1966. They courted for five years before getting married in 1971.

Bob grew up in Monclova, where he attended Anthony Wayne High School. Drafted to the military as a U.S. Army reservist, he took the path of becoming an electrician. He continued his electrical career for 30 years at the Lucas County Waste Water Treatment Plant, as well as teaching classes at Penta and Owens Community College as a certified OSHA instructor. Bob enjoyed being outdoors – you would catch him either swinging a golf club or casting a rod and reel.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving parents and brother, John Osstifin, Jr. He is survived by his wife Rita and their three children, Kristy, Sara and Tim (Nicole); three granddaughters, Audrey, Kira and Macie; and sister, Shirley (Carl) Zahler.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, April 11, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral home in Maumee, with a scripture service to be conducted at 6:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, followed by a luncheon to celebrate Bob. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Diabetes Youth Services at www.dys4kids.org. To share condolences, visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Richard “Craig” Burdo

Richard “Craig” Burdo died peacefully on April 7, after an extended illness.

Born on August 6, 1957 to Richard and Georgene Burdo, Craig graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1975 where he lettered in wrestling and played on the varsity football team as offensive tackle. Craig received an associate degree from Owens Community College in biomedical technology, where he worked for several years before joining the family plumbing business.

Craig was a member of Community of Christ Lutheran Church and was a devoted father to Brett and Brynn. His interests included Ohio State football, fishing, hunting, snow skiing and water skiing.

Craig is survived by his father, Richard; children, Brett (Audrey) Burdo and Brynn (John) Fry; granddaughter, June; and siblings, Wendy (David) Hartman; Brian (Mary) Burdo; and Michael (Trish) Burdo. Craig had many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Heritage Village in Waterville, where Craig lived the past several years of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community of Christ Lutheran Church or Heritage Village of Waterville.