Obituaries: 04-09-20

Lila Aubell

Lila Aubell, age 86, of Waterville, passed away on Monday, March 30 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Born in Toledo on March 6, 1934 to Edward and Mary (Wisniewski) Kwiatkowski, she was a 1952 graduate of Waite High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from The University of Toledo in 1957 with a degree in elementary education and was a member of the Peppers Women’s Honorary. Lila taught at McKinley Elementary School in Toledo, as well as in the Anthony Wayne Local Schools. As charter members of Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse, she and her husband Greg were one of the three couples who established the earliest beginnings of the church. Lila enjoyed traveling extensively and she explored more than 50 National Parks. She was an avid book reader and a past member of the church’s book club.

Most of all, Lila was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She married Greg Aubell on July 20, 1957 in Toledo; he survives, along with their children, Lisa (Robert) Rhody, of Chico, Calif., Susan (Timothy) Owczarzak, of Naperville, Ill., and Chris (Meg Schrems) Aubell, of Millfield, Ohio; and grandchildren, Miles and Wade Rhody and Emily (Matt Ales) Owczarzak, of Pensacola, Fla., and Timothy Owczarzak. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Gregory Todd Aubell.

The family will have a private service and a celebration of life service will be arranged at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville and the family encourages everyone to share a fond memory or condolence with the family at dunnfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Basting

Barbara J. Basting, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 28 in The Meadows at Osborn Park in Huron, Ohio, where she received wonderful, loving care by staff and residents.

Barb was born in Detroit on October 19, 1930 to George and Jean Cunningham, who immigrated to Detroit from Scotland. She had one brother, Robert, who preceded her in death. She was a 1948 graduate of Detroit’s old MacKenzie High School and a devoted wife to Frederick Peter Basting, also of Detroit, for 63 years. Together they had six children: Alan (Cassie), Marcy (Dan) Nally, Jeff (Rose), Chris (Lisa), Glenn (Natalie) and Patrick (Jackie).

Family and traditions were the themes governing her life. She had a gentle manner of love and acceptance for all she met. She did her very best to instill those values in her children. Barb loved gardening and spent countless hours with her husband planting flowers and trees. She was a wonderful cook, spending holiday gatherings in the kitchen preparing memorable dinners. Barb worked as a salesperson at Casual Corner clothing store in Maumee and as a bank clerk in her hometowns of White Pigeon, Mich., and Huron. In retirement, she and Fred spent several years in Apache Junction, Ariz. – and had many good times with new friends, as well as old friends from home. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee and Constantine, Mich., for many years and later Zion Lutheran Church in Huron.

She will be remembered fondly by her six children; and 13 grandchildren, Peter, Samantha, Eric, Libby, Hannah, Kalee, Zachary, Lydia, Nicholas, Shelby, Charles, Rachael and Allen; and 15 great-grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren beyond measure and spent genuine time actively involved in their lives. She was exceptionally wonderful at keeping in touch through cards and letters and her laughter was infectious. As a mother and grandmother, she was a selfless example and showed everyone how to love others. She has left her family a beautiful legacy.

A memorial celebration of her life will take place later this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.