Obituaries: 04-08-21

William Weyandt

William Henry (Bill) Weyandt passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 1, at the age of 91.

He was born on December 23, 1929 to Clarence and Ruth (Tabbert) Weyandt in a farmhouse on Lickert-Harder Road in Rocky Ridge, Ohio. As a child, he helped his dad plow the farm and later had summer jobs that included picking tomatoes and working at the U.S. Gypsum plant. Bill was a proud 1947 graduate of Clay-Genoa High School, where he played trumpet in the band and was named all-district in football. He spent a year in Texas in the U.S. Air Force and then six years in the USAF Reserve. After returning home from active duty, he attended The University of Toledo part time for a number of years while working. He was a store manager for Sprenger’s Menswear at Parkway Plaza until 1962, when he began his career with Gold Bond Building Products. He worked his way from salesman all the way up to Midwest Regional Sales Consultant when he retired in 1990. He was amazed at how far he had come from being a Depression-era farm boy.

In the early 1950s at the Sycamore Grove, he spotted Janet Badger. He asked her to dance to the “Blue Tango” and, as he said, he never danced with anyone else. They were married on July 17, 1954 in Maumee, built a home on West Dudley Street in Maumee in 1958 and stayed there for 60 years, raising two daughters, before moving to Perrysburg in 2018.

Bill was a life member of the Maumee Elks and the Turtle Pond No. 3. He enjoyed reading, traveling, being on the water, dogs, all kinds of history, cars, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Detroit Tigers. He watched the Tigers win the season opener on his last day and as far as he is concerned, they are undefeated! His goals were to learn one new thing every day and to make at least one person laugh every day. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his family. He was deeply in love with his wife, very proud of his children and happy that he was able to see all of his grandchildren graduate from college.

Bill was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ivan and Wayne; and infant sister, Virginia Mae. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet; daughters, Lisa (Mike) Tippin, of Bryan, and Robin (Bill) McConnell, of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Kaitlin Tippin, Kelly (Alex) LaHote, Melissa (Michael) Moyseenko, Erin McConnell and Ryan McConnell; great-grandsons, Jackson and Connor LaHote; his dear friend, Bob Seyfang; and his loyal dog, Shiloh.

A private service will be held, with internment in Riverside Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Toledo Humane Society or the Golden Retriever Rescue Resource.