Obituaries: 04-07-22

John Boellner

Former Maumee City Council member John Paul Boellner, age 71, passed away on Monday, March 28 in his Maumee home after a long struggle with COPD and leukemia.

Born on February 14, 1951 to Anthony and Helen (Promenschenkel) Boellner, Sr., most of his friends knew John as JB. A 1969 graduate of St. John’s Jesuit High School, he spent his career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Maumee. A proud member of the Letter Carriers Branch 100, John held the positions of steward, trustee and treasurer and was chairman of the Political Action Committee. He organized the first Letter Carrier Food Drive in 1994, served for many years as a delegate to the Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO, held positions on its executive board for 25 years and was a trustee and political director.

John was a delegate to the Toledo Port Council, former president of Toledo Area Union Label and Service Trades Council and former member and executive board member to the local chapter of the Coalition of Labor Union Women. He was a charter member of the Labor Blood Drive Committee and was a blood donor for more than 30 years (10-gallon donor) and a volunteer for more than 25 years for the Toledo Chapter of the American Red Cross. He was inducted into the Walbridge Society of the Workers Memorial Day Committee. He served for 25 years as a member of the Labor Day Committee (15 years as chairman) and was honored to serve as the Labor Day Parade Grand Marshall in 2016. He also served on the boards of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and the Toledo Area United Way. An active Democrat, John worked on many campaigns and finally threw his hat in the ring and was elected to two terms on Maumee City Council (2012-19).

John is survived by his son, Paul (Kira Wetzel) Boellner, of San Jose, Calif.; daughter, Amy Boellner, of Bowling Green; former wife, Sandy Smith, of Toledo; stepsons, Brian Smith, of Toledo and Trent (Nia) Smith; three grandchildren, all of McComb, Mich.; brother, Anthony, Jr., of Covington, Ky.; sisters, Sister Joanne Mary Boellner, RSM, of Maumee, Mary Boellner, of Maumee, and Martha Kleinfelter of Milford, Ohio.

John was a lifetime fan of University of Alabama football and Paul Bear Bryant. Roll Tide!

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, followed at 11:00 a.m. by the funeral Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross (1111 Research, Toledo, OH 43614); United Way of Greater Toledo (1001 Madison Ave., Suite 100, Toledo, OH 43604); or the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (325 N. Michigan Ave., Toledo OH 43604).

Leona Haynes

Leona Jean Haynes, age 96, passed away at her residence at StoryPoint in Waterville, on Wednesday, March 30.

Born in Toledo on December 26, 1925 to John and Hazel (Mayer) Rupp, she was a lifelong resident of Whitehouse. She met the love of her life, Kenneth “Bud” Haynes, while attending Whitehouse High School. They married in May of 1946 and Bud preceded her in death in 2021.

Leona was a secretary before working as a clerk for the Whitehouse Post Office, from which she retired after 30 years of civil service. She was a longtime member of Hope United Methodist Church, sang in the choir and participated in many adult events. She was also a member of the Whitehouse Garden Club, volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital and she and Bud delivered Mobile Meals. Leona’s hobbies included traveling, crocheting, gardening, camping and spending winters in Haines City, Fla.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory and John (Kim) Haynes; grandchildren, Christopher Keith, Jessica, Jacob, Sarah, Ashley, Erin (Terrell) Harrast, Nathaniel and Adam; great-granddaughter, Kali; and two great-great grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Kenton; brothers, Harley, Robert, Donald and Kenneth; and sisters, Betty Rupp, Thelma Garber and Evelyn Green.

The funeral service took place on April 7 at Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse.

Muriel Michael & Xavier Brown

Deklan Jankowski, Aurora Michael

& Riggs Brown

Five beautiful angels left this earthly place to be amongst the stars the week of March 26: Xavier Preston Brown, his fiancée, Ms. Muriel Michael, and their three children, Deklan Jankowski, Aurora Michael and baby Riggs William Brown. Both families are saddened to lose these five souls, but know they are together during the greatest journey there is in heaven. If you knew this family, you would know they were exceptional from day one.

Xavier Brown was born on May 3, 1996 to Peter and Monica (Wolfe) Brown, of Fellowsville, W.Va.; Muriel Hannah Michael was born on October 7, 1993 to Michael and Monica (Marinelli) Michael, of Wauseon, Ohio. To Xavier and Muriel, family was the most important part of their lives – more important than anything else. Xavier accepted children who were not biologically his, but with Muriel they created an incredible family.

Deklan Jankowski was born on July 9, 2012 to Kenneth Jankowski and Muriel Michael. Aurora Michael was born on March 10, 2015 to Joshua Tressler and Muriel Michael. Baby Riggs Brown was a joyful addition when he was born on August 17, 2020 to Xavier and Muriel. Their family situation was interesting and loving and their outlook on life brought lives together and focused on what they believed was most important, creating a great future with their family and friends.

Muriel and Xavier had an open home, one filled with energy and life and made all feel welcome. They were a positive influence on many and those that knew them were better because of them. This was a special family that worked to ensure people felt connected and valued. They extended themselves to not only their friends and family, but also to their greater community. They made everyone feel included, accepted and loved.

Muriel is survived by her loving parents Michael K. and Monica Michael; her best friend and sister, Mariah (Tyler) Michael and her two children, Willow and River; 19 aunts and uncles; 33 cousins; numerous second cousins from the Marinelli side of her family; aunt, Pat Agsten; uncle, George (Samone) Michael; and many cousins on the Michael side of her family. Xavier is survived by his parents, Peter and Monica (Wolfe) Brown; sister, Kirsten Brown; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Xavier, Muriel, Deklan, Aurora and Riggs leave behind many, many friends – so many they cannot be counted.

Muriel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbert and Phyllis Michael and John and Marge Marinelli; uncle, Marty Marinelli; cousin, Adam Marinelli; uncle, Marty Michael; and aunt, Katherine (Michael) Fredrick. Muriel’s first born, Deklan is survived by his loving father, Kenneth (Tiffany) Jankowski; brothers, Colton and Maverick; sister, Bristol; grandparents, Conrad and Annita Jankowski and Michael and Monica Michael; aunt, Jami Jankowski; uncle, Glen Davenport; aunt, Mariah Michael; and many additional extended family members.

Aurora Michael leaves behind her loving father, Joshua Tressler and his family; grandparents, Michael Monica Michael; and aunt, Mariah Michael. Muriel’s youngest son, Riggs, is survived by his grandparents, Michael and Monica Michael and Peter and Monica (Wolfe) Brown; aunts, Mariah Michael and her family; and aunt, Kirsten Brown.

Muriel will be remembered always as a loving mother, willing to do anything for her children – to the moon and back if she could! When Xavier came into her life, they became a complete family, as Xavier was a great man and doting father, loving Deklan and Aurora as his own.

Inseparable even in death, a memorial service was held on Saturday, April 2 at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Ohio, with Pastor Matt Boyers officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the benevolence of the Michael Family or to the benevolence of the Brown Family. Special messages of condolence for the Michael and Brown families may be made at www.grisierfh.com.

Stanley Riggenbach

Stanley Riggenbach, 70, of Huntersville, N.C., passed away on March 29 at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, N.C.

Born in Van Wert on June 11, 1951 to Richard and Laura (Williamson) Riggenbach, on December 22, 1970, Stan married his one love, Nancy Goedde, who passed away on January 13, 2021. Together, they shared 50 years of memories.

Stan retired from Eaton where he worked as a materials handler. After retirement, Stan and Nancy left Van Wert, living in Waterville for several years before moving to Huntersville, where he has resided for the past nine years.

Stan was a member of Huntersville United Metho-dist Church and kept himself busy with boating, watching NASCAR and shooting. A quintessential family man, Stan was a loving husband, father and grandfather who treasured the time spent with them. He was extremely proud of his grandkids.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons: Thomas Riggenbach and his wife, Heather (Potter) of Convoy; Brian Riggenbach and his wife, Sara (Yahl) of Huntersville; Bradley Riggenbach and his wife, Elisha (Bradley) of Denver, N.C.; David Riggenbach and his wife, Andrea (Thompson) of Whitehouse; as well as 10 grandchildren: Mackenzie, Tyler, Noah, Ellie, Taylor, Maxwell, William, Isabel, Kylie and Elijah.

In addition to his parents and wife, Stan was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Riggenbach.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman officiating followed by interment in Woodland Cemetery, 10968 Woodland Ave., Van Wert.

Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In addition to the above services, a Celebration of Life for Stan and Nancy will be hosted Saturday evening from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at The Elks Lodge in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stanley`s memory may be sent to Levine & Dickson Hospice House – Huntersville, N.C., www.hpccr.org/giving.

To share an online condolence with the family, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.